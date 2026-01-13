EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie to leave Los Angeles for good amid woes with ex Brad Pitt

NEED TO KNOW Angelina Jolie is reportedly moving abroad this year once twins Vivienne and Knox turn 18.

“I am [in LA] because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

The star has already put her Los Feliz estate on the market for $37 million.

For years, Angelina Jolie has wanted to leave the City of Angels – and her moving date is now in sight!

The 50-year-old actress has been forced to remain in Los Angeles as she still shares custody of her twins, Knox and Vivienne, with her estranged ex-husband Brad Pitt. But with the twins turning 18 on July 12, Ange will finally be able to put Hollywood, and her famous ex, behind her.

Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave Los Angeles when her children turn 18. (Credit: Getty)

Ange has already put her $37 million Los Feliz estate – where she’s lived with her children since 2017 – on the market. According to sources, she has plans to split her time between the USA and Europe.

“Ange wants to shut shop in LA and move to France later this year. She wants a fresh start. Having Brad on the same continent, while still dealing with the legal issues relating to their French winery Château Miraval, is not an option. Ange is hoping to move, without any strings attached,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

The actress also has property in Cambodia she wants to spend time at. Ange became a citizen of the country, where her son Maddox was born, in 2001.

Ange and Brad, 62, settled their divorce in December 2024, after they originally separated in 2016. (Credit: Getty)

Ange recently told The Hollywood Reporter she was only in LA because she “had” to be there, adding in regards to her twins “as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave”.

She also told People she “never wanted to live in LA full-time” but stayed for her children.

Along with their twins, Ange and Brad share Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19.

Ange and Brad, 62, settled their divorce in December 2024, after they originally separated in 2016. The actor’s formal access rights to the twins ends when they turn 18.

