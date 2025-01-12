Feud over: Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman have made their peace

Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie might have lost out at last week’s Golden Globe Awards but they still walked away winners, as they’ve finally buried the hatchet!

Insiders confirm to New Idea that this year’s awards season has brought the A-listers closer together, following decades of distance and rumoured animosity.

“In the early 2000s, Nicole and Ange competed for all the best roles. Nicole was actually cast in Mr. & Mrs. Smith opposite Brad [Pitt], before she dropped out and Ange replaced her.

“They were two very different people back then. Ange was this Hollywood hellraiser into knives and wearing vials of blood around her neck, while Nicole was busy raising a young family.”

You would never know these two weren’t the bestest of friends – look how happy they are! (Source:Instagram).

Nicole’s friendship with Jennifer Aniston also contributed to the coolness.

The pair have long run in the same social circles, including when Jen was married to Brad. So, when they divorced in 2005, and Brad swiftly started dating Ange, it was a “no-brainer” that Nicole would side with Jen, says our source.

They add: “Nic was never a fan of the way Ange and Brad became an item.”

Nic seemed frosty with Ange in 2007 – but her body language has totally changed. (Source:FilmMagic, Inc)

Yet it seems time heals all wounds, and being in many of the same rooms in recent weeks has Nicole, 57, wiping the slate clean.

A few days before the Globes, Nicole and Ange, 49, were at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where they were honoured for their respective films Babygirl and Maria.

Before walking the red carpet, they shared a hug and chatted away.

We love to see it!

