Nicole Kidman’s heartbreaking final promise to mum Janelle

Nicole Kidman is making “concerted efforts” to fully reconcile with her two eldest children, Isabella and Connor Cruise. The mission is reportedly the last vow Nicole, 57, made to her late mother, Janelle, before she passed away in September.

“Janelle’s death has left a huge gap in Nicole’s heart, so it’s only natural she’d be seeking some kind of solution,” a close family friend tells New Idea.

Nicole is feeling lost without her “compass”. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole ultimately knows it will always be up to Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, as to how much they want her in their lives. The siblings chose to live with their dad, Tom Cruise after their parents divorced in 2001. They haven’t been seen in public with Nicole in 16 years.

But our source says Nicole recently told her husband, Keith Urban, that she really wants Bella and Connor to be “active members” of their family in the new year.

“Losing her mum has made Nicole not want to waste any more time,” explains the source.

“It hurt Janelle too that she and [her late husband] Antony were estranged from Bella and Connor.

“They were their first two grandchildren and were once very close.

“It was a deep regret that they were unable to see her in person before she died. Nicole is wrongly taking responsibility for that, but it’s fuelling her need for a proper reconciliation.”

Janelle was a doting grandmother to Bella and Connor. (Credit: Getty)

In a recent interview, Nicole shared that she feels untethered since Janelle’s passing. She has also spoken about how the deaths of her parents (Antony died in 2014) have made her think about her mortality in relation to her own children. She and Keith, 57, share daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

“There’s the mortality aspect of life which, when you start to deal with that, it’s very heavy,” Nicole told British GQ.

“When you’re raising children, you’re like, ‘I gotta stay here. I wanna see all of this.’ It’s devastating and beautiful and extraordinary.”

She added, “It’s definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older … it’s a wake up at 3am crying and gasping kind of thing.”

Nicole is now the matriarch of the Kidman clan. (Credit: Getty)

Giving Nicole hope that a reconciliation will happen is Bella’s friendship with Sunday. New Idea has discovered that Bella follows her younger sister’s Instagram profile.

“It’s an open secret that Nicole has been quietly working towards this for a very long time,” a second insider dishes.

“She tried to plan a get-together in the UK [where Bella was living] last year, but it didn’t work out.”