From heartless split to the altar! The Chase star Mark Labbett’s wedding plans with Hayley Palmer

Their break-up might have led to Hayley Palmer branding Mark Labbett “heartless”, but New Idea hears they’re planning a 2027 wedding!

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The Chase star, 61, known as “The Beast”, and the TV presenter famously dated for a year before he left her heartbroken when he abruptly ended their romance in May 2024.

However, they shocked fans last month by announcing a whirlwind reunion, before making a loved-up red carpet return at the National Television Awards in London.

They reconnected around four months ago after Mark realised he’d made a huge mistake when he spotted Hayley at a crowded train station, and an insider tells New Idea that he’s ready to make her his wife.

“They’re ecstatic to be giving things another shot, and the fact that their split wasn’t pretty has added a whole new level of fun to their romance,” our source dishes.

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Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer are eyeing up a 2027 wedding. (Credit: Getty)

“She admits she lashed out after he dumped her, but only because it hurt so much. Now Mark says he walked because he wasn’t ready to give her the commitment she deserved back then – now he’s not letting her get away again.”

Their split certainly came with some animosity, with Hayley describing their break-up as “traumatic”; however, it appears to be a fresh start for the couple, after Mark won her back over with a charm offensive that included Nando’s dates and a $1300 pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

While they have only been back together for four months, New Idea understands Mark is keen to prove he’s in it for the long haul this time, with wedding bells ringing already.

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“The great thing is that they’ve been able to fix a lot of the problems that were becoming elephants in the room last time around – including his divorce, which is finally close to being signed off. They can move forward,” our source explains.

“Their relationship has never been more authentic, and yes, he has every intention of marrying her.

“Everyone’s convinced he’s already popped the question and, assuming all goes OK with his divorce, they want to be married next year.

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The couple dated for a year before Mark ended things, but now, they’re back on. (Credit: Getty)

“It might seem quick – as they’ve only rekindled things four months ago – but they’ve already ironed out a lot of their problems from round one. This time things couldn’t be more perfect. They’re very much in love.”

When asked if a wedding was on the horizon, Mark coyly told The Sun, “The first person that is going to find out about that is Hayley.”

If they do tie the knot, it will be Mark’s second marriage, after he separated from his first wife, Katie, in 2020 after six years. The couple share a son, Lawrence, 12.

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