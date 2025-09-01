EXCLUSIVE: The Chase set for major refresh amidst Tipping Point rivalry

Who is set to succeed as Australia’s king (or queen) of the game shows? It’s the big question currently being asked by executives across three TV networks.

“Ever since Tipping Point launched on Channel Nine at the beginning of last year, [host] Todd Woodbridge has become TV’s new golden guy,” a source tells New Idea.

“The almost instant success of that show is applying pressure to Seven’s long-running The Chase and its host Larry Emdur.”

With Network 10’s incoming revival of Millionaire Hot Seat, game shows are “the new battleground in TV land right now”, our source adds.

There’s already a fierce competition brewing to land the top job on that show, which is expected on air in 2026. Amanda Keller is emerging as favourite to host.

“Ten will throw everything at Hot Seat to make it a hit,” our source shares.

The world, or at least Channel Nine, is Todd’s oyster right now! (Credit: Channel Nine).

What does this mean for Larry?

It was 54-year-old Todd’s recent success at the TV WEEK Logie Awards, where he won the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, that cemented him as Australia’s most beloved game show host.

“Thousands of fans flocked to social media to congratulate him on the win,” our source says. “His popularity and the ratings success of Tipping Point means that changes will almost certainly come to The Chase next year.”

Larry, of course, is still a much-loved and in-demand talent at Seven – as well as being the 2024 Gold Logie winner himself – but a freshening up of The Chase “is inevitable”, our source says.

Larry took over as host of The Chase in 2021. (Credit: Media Mode)

Larry, 60, who also co-hosts The Morning Show on Seven, will “be part of the discussion around what that refresh looks like”, our source adds.

While The Chase still rates highly for Seven, after 10 years on air, some viewer fatigue is to be expected.

“It’s partly why Nine mothballed Eddie McGuire and Millionaire Hot Seat at the end of 2023,” our source adds. Budget factors also contributed to that decision, with our source explaining that, during its 14 years on air, the program gave away more than $90 million in prize money.

“Hot Seat is expensive. However, fans were in uproar when it was rested. If the ever-popular Amanda Keller does sign on to host, they could have a ratings juggernaut on their hands,” our source says.

“This means that The Chase could be getting squeezed by both Seven and Ten in 2026.”

From Tipping Point to Today?

Todd’s popularity with viewers is putting him in the frame for more work at Nine.

“Execs at Nine have earmarked Todd as a potential future host of Today or even as host of his own evening talk show,” says the source.

“He’s one to watch – and his TV peers at Nine and other networks know it.”