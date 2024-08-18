And the winner of the 2024 Gold Logie is… Larry Emdur!

Larry, the host of The Morning Show and The Chase Australia, has taken out the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.

TV WEEK Logie Nominees 2024 (Credit: Getty)

The star was up against some of Australia’s best TV personalities:

TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television Nominations

Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

Actress, Asher Keddie

Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur

Presenter, Robert Irwin

Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

With voting for the Gold category open until 10:30pm, the race turned out to be a real nail-biter and it’s safe to say viewers were all on the edge of their seats as they cosied up at home to watch the live stream with family and friends.

Though all nominees were well deserving of the coveted award, Larry ended up the lucky winner and received a roar of applause as the award was announced.

We watched as the beloved TV personality was awarded the highly coveted Gold Logie by four-time Logie Award winner Lisa McCune.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’ve been in this business, 40 years, and for 25, maybe 30 times I’ve sat in this room and thought, ‘I wonder what it’s like sitting on this fancy table down here,'” he began.



“I was so convinced that I wasn’t going to win this that I said that if I did win it, I would have all the nominees’ initials tattooed on my a** live tomorrow morning.



“Sorry, Sylvie, I know we had some fancy hotel planned but looks like I’ll be doing squats all night!”



He then went on to thank his family.



“My kids, Jye and Tia, I know it’s a thing to get up and say, kids, it’s late to go bed. They’re 20 and 30 so they can do whatver they want,” he said.



“My beautiful wife Sylvie, thank you for everything you’ve done.”

(Credit: Getty)

Earlier in the night, Larry received his first ever Logie, taking home the Bert Newtown Award for Most Popular Presenter – winning both awards in one night is an incredible achievement.



“Everyone knows that the Presenter Award is, you know, the person who stands up the front with the huge machines behind them,” he said.

”So I have to thank my TV families from The Chase Australia … And, of course, The Morning Show. 17 years at number one, that’s really, really special.

”My TV wife Kylie Gillies is here … This is for all the presenters in the room and, of course, my ever-supportive real wife, Sylvie, who said if I do win anything tonight, she’s going to melt it down and make jewellery.”



We’re sure that Larry will be celebrating his exciting wins his wife and kids.

Before he won, Larry shared this photo with Sylvie alongside a caption that read “So anyway … I’m a winner already ❤️❤️❤️.” (Credit: Instagram)

Larry has always been regarded as one of Australia’s most liebale TV personalities, but through it all, the 59-year-has couldn’t do it without his wife Sylvie.



The two have been together for almost 30 years and have continued to stand by eachother through it all. After tying the knot in 1994, the pair went on to welcomed to children – daughter Tia and son Jye.