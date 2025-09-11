Beloved Aussie actress Lisa McCune reveals if she’s looking for love

Beloved Australian actress Lisa McCune is back in the spotlight after setting the record straight about the kiss that sent the tabloids into a frenzy.

The now 54-year-old was the golden girl of television during the 90s and remains one of Australia’s most successful screen and theatre actors. Following her iconic role as Maggie Boyle on the popular series, Lisa went on to perform in various musicals such as Cabaret, The Sound of Music, and South Pacific.

Just like other stars, Lisa’s career and successes aren’t the only topic of conversation… Lisa’s personal life, from her marriage to her family life, has been commonly discussed and wondered about by fans and the general public.

Keep reading to learn all about Lisa McCune’s family life..

Tim and Lisa met on set. (Credit: Getty)

Is Lisa McCune still married?

Lisa was married to Tim Disney, a film technician who was part of the Blue Heelers crew. The pair married on February 18, 2000, and had three children over the course of their relationship.

Lisa and Tim have never publicly revealed whether they got a divorce; however, they also kept their separation very private. In 2012, Lisa found herself in the midst of a scandal and made tabloid headlines after being photographed kissing her South Pacific co-star Teddy Tahu Rhodes.

Lisa and Teddy attended the 2012 Helpmann Awards and never acknowledged the alleged affair. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking with Jess Rowe on The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, she clarified that they were never romantically involved and spoke about her relationship status.

“I don’t have anybody in my life in a full-time kind of way. I have a great friendship with the man who caused so much drama in my life, Teddy, who’s my dearest friend, and we speak most days,” she said.

“We have lovely conversations every day. He’s a very dear friend and I value that relationship very much.

She also explained that her schedule made it hard to be involved with somebody.

“I’m really busy,” she explained.

“I love the idea of having someone to travel with, but I’ve got great girlfriends to travel with and my kids, and I’m just in a really happy place at the moment. I’m in a really contented place. I’m not on Hinge.”

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t on the cards.

“I will fall in love. I love being in love. I’m such a romantic,” she said.

Lisa with her daughter Remy in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Lisa McCune’s kids?

Lisa and Tim had three children together: Archer, Oliver, and Remy. They welcomed their first child, Archer, in 2001, followed by Oli in 2003 and their daughter Remy in 2005.



In an interview with our sister publication The Australian Women’s Weekly, Lisa openly discussed her living arrangements following the separation. “Tim and I are very much dual parenting. We are all over them as parents. I think it takes two people a lot of the time,” she told the publication.



“We all live on one property so we’re here for the kids – we have to because our work is so all over the place.”

Lisa keeps her children out of the media and rarely shares photos or insights into their lives. However, she has previously spoken to our sister publication TV Week, where she revealed that her role in How To Stay Married was the “closest reflection” of her own life she’s ever done.



At that time, she revealed she was entering the next stage of motherhood in which her kids didn’t need her as much.



“They’re going through this thing where they’re like, ‘Don’t do anything for me, Mum.’ And I tell them, ‘But if I had someone else staying in my house, I’d probably still make them breakfast, or offer them a coffee. I naturally want to share, so give me a break!'” she told the publication.



“My kids find me extremely annoying, which I think is actually my role now – to play the annoying mother. I figure I’m just going to live with it and play that person – I’m not going to try to lessen it.

“And if I want their rooms tidy or their washing done, I’m going to tell them to do it. I’m not here to be your friend, but to be your mother.”

In July 2025, she told Stellar that there was also an upside to her children getting older.

“I didn’t have to go and organise my mum to come in and do school pick-ups on Wednesday and Friday and do the reading with them,” she told the publication.

“All of that has gone sadly, because I did love it, but it also means that I have more of the ability to just jump up and delve into some things that I’ve been wanting to work on for some time.”