Life after The Bachelor: Inside Snezana and Sam Wood’s lowkey family life

Where are they now?
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
In 2015, the beloved couple Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski won The Bachelor… and our hearts. Almost 10 years later, they have a gorgeous family of siz.

So how did this all happen?

Eve, was nine-years-old when her mum, Snez, met and fell in love with Sam on The Bachelor.

When Sam chose Snez in the romantic last episode, he was more than happy to welcome Eve as well. The two of them relocated from Perth to Melbourne to live with him.

the bachelor sam wood and snezana
Sam and Snez fell in love on The Bachelor. (Credit: Ten)

Since then, the couple had a beautiful Byron Bay wedding and have also welcomed three adorable children to their family. 

In 2017, Willow Wendy Wood became Australia’s first Bachie baby.

When the pair got married in 2018, both Eve and Willow were there.

In 2019, Snez gave birth to the beautiful Charlie Lane.

Then, in May 2022, Sam and Snez welcomed the sixth member to their family with the birth of Harper Jones Wood.

sam wood and snezana family
An adorable family of six. (Credit: Instagram)

With four girls in the house, we can imagine how chaotic things must get.

“I’ve just got this house full of girls, nothing is gonna change. It’s just me and the dog representing the boys. But you know what? It’s such a nice place to come home,” Sam told our sister site Now To Love in 2019. 

The couple have also said to have very different parenting styles with Sam being far more strict than Snez.

In an interview with Nine Honey in 2023, Sam said, ”I’m much harder. I think they need discipline… and structure and boundaries.”

The six of them are a very close knit family, but even before Sam and Snez welcomed their three babies to the world and it was just the three of them, they managed to make things work perfectly. 

“The one big difference for us was Eve,” Sam told our sister site WHO in 2019. 

“[The relationship] needed to be real… We needed to make sure because the stakes were so high. We were, and it turned out to be the best thing we ever did.”

Sam Wood and Snezana: Their best family photos

sam wood and snez wood family

01

May 2022

sam wood and snez wood family

02

December 2022

sam wood and snez wood family

03

February 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

04

May 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

05

July 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

06

July 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

07

October 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

08

October 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

09

December 2023

sam wood and snez wood family

10

May 2024

sam wood and snez wood family

11

June 2024

sam wood and snez wood family

12

August 2024

