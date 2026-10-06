Have Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary split? MasterChef star removes ring and unfollows fiance

MasterChef‘s Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary are once again at the centre of split rumours following a telling move.

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Fans had already noticed their absence from each other’s social media accounts, and now, it appears that Sarah has unfollowed Declan on Instagram.

New Idea‘s search on October 6 showed that Declan follows Sarah, but she no longer follows him. It’s not known if or when the change occurred.

Eagle-eyed followers have also pointed out that Sarah has not been wearing her engagement ring in recent cooking videos from India, where she is working.

Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary are at the centre of split rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

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Adding to the speculation, Declan’s new photo dump didn’t feature Sarah, and they last posted together on the platform in July.

New Idea has approached Sarah and Declan for comment.

The couple have been the subject of split rumours for weeks, after fans noticed that Sarah did not “like” Declan’s Father’s Day post in September.

The post – which marked Declan’s first Father’s Day since welcoming their twins, Claudia and Charlotte, on Christmas Eve – also didn’t feature Sarah.

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However, Declan reportedly told friends, “Definitely not,” when asked if he and Sarah had split.

At the time, an insider suggested that the online absence was a deliberate effort to protect their family.

Sarah has been spending a lot of time in India as part of a six-figure cooking deal, while Declan has remained in Australia.

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Fans have noticed Sarah appears to have removed her ring and doesn’t follow Declan on Instagram.

“Their lives might look separate from the outside, but behind closed doors they are very much together,” an insider shared.

“They are making plans, looking for a home and building their future as a family.”

Despite this, the most recent social media clues have once again raised questions about their relationship status.

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