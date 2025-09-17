MasterChef’s Declan and Sarah spark engagement rumours with telling sign

Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd have captured hearts ever since falling in love while filming MasterChef.

Now, they have sparked speculation that wedding bells are ringing as fans were convinced they had spotted a sign they were engaged.

The couple took to Instagram to share a gallery of photographs from their picture-perfect holiday to Nice, France.

And their fans couldn’t help but take to the comments section to cheekily remark that it was the ideal location for a proposal.

MasterChef’s Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd have sparked rumours they are engaged. (Credit: Instagram)

They also noticed Sarah was wearing one glitzy diamond sparkler on her pinky finger on her left hand, and another ring on her right hand.

It prompted rumours that Sarah might be trying to hide their engagement, after New Idea revealed speculation around a secret proposal.

Fuelling the fire, one fan wrote: “Please get married (if you want to) and have babies (if you want to). Cos you two are so cute.”

“Checking fingers for rings and pics for knee drops!” another commented.

“We’re all in on this love story,” a third gushed.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Sarah was wearing a diamond sparkler on her little finger. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple first sparked engagement rumours in July when they were seen leaving The Baths Middle Brighton, a popular Melbourne wedding venue.

They were joined by Declan’s father for the outing and Sarah made sure to hide her ring finger beneath heavy-duty ski gloves.

Though a proposal might seem quick, Declan and Sarah have been dating longer than you might think.

The couple began dating midway through filming MasterChef: Back To Win last year.

“Nothing was ever rushed or forced – we just enjoyed spending time together,” Declan told Stellar.

Sydneysider Declan then packed up his life to move in with Melbourne-based Sarah and her son Phoenix, 14.

“We’re one big family now,” Sarah recently confirmed to our sister publication TV Week.

Sarah’s ex-fiance, and Phoenix’s father, Devinder Garcha has shown his support for their relationship too.

The couple fell in love on the set of MasterChef last year. (Credit: Instagram)

“We try to keep it all amicable. Declan seems like a nice guy. Phoenix likes him. He seems pleasant,” he said.

I wish them all the best. We both focus a lot on Phoenix. As long as he’s happy, I’m happy.”

You can read more about Declan and Sarah’s post-show romance here.

