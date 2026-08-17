“An incredible light”: Heroes star Hayden Panettiere dies aged 36

NEED TO KNOW Actress Hayden Panettiere has died aged 36.

has died aged 36. Her representative confirmed her passing in a statement.

She was known for her roles in Nashville, Heroes, Raising Helen, and Remember the Titans.

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Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere has died aged 36.

Her representative confirmed the news in a statement to ABC News on Monday, August 17 (AEST).

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” the statement read.

Hayden Panettiere was known for her work on the series Nashville. (Credit: Getty)

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“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her rep told ABC News in a statement.

At the time of publication, no other details surrounding her passing have been released.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, requested privacy at this difficult time, and fans flocked to social media to share touching tributes.

“This makes me so sad 💔,” one wrote on social media.

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“Such a tragic loss. Oh my gosh. Had a beautiful voice,” another penned.

Her work in Heroes cemented her as a household name. (Credit: Getty)

A legacy in Hollywood that spanned decades

Best known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, Remember the Titans and Raising Helen, her career spanned more than 30 years.

Born on August 21, 1989, her career in Hollywood began when she was just 11 months old. Then, she earned her first on-screen role before she turned five, in the soap opera, One Life to Live.

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She then went on to star in several blockbusters, including Remembering the Titans, Raising Helen, Bring it On: All or Nothing, Ice Princess, Racing Stripes, and several films in the Scream franchise.

The late actor also lent her talents to several animated films, including A Bug’s Life, which earned her a Grammy nomination, and Dinosaur.

Her work in Heroes earned her a Saturn Award for the Best Supporting Actress on Television, and she she earned several award nominations for her playing Juliette Barnes in Nashville, including for two Golden Globes.

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She released her memoir before she passed away, where she wrote about her struggles away from the public eye. (Credit: Getty)

Life away from the cameras

While she was adored on screen, the late actress struggled behind the scenes with her mental health and addiction.

When she was just a teenager, she claimed someone from her team offered her pills to make it through red carpet appearances.

“They were to make me peppy during interviews,” she told People. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

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In the same interview with People, the former actor said she would only turn to drugs and alcohol when she wasn’t on set.

She struggled with postpartum depression after she gave birth to her daughter, Kaya, in 2014, while she was filming Nashville.

Looking back on the show, she told the New York Times that the plot often reflected her own experiences.

“Even if something was too much for me, I would never admit to it,” she said in 2023. “It was always about making them happy.”

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In 2018, her daughter moved to Ukraine to live with her father and former boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

There was also grief in her family. Sadly, her younger brother, Jansen Rane Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28.

Though she kept out of the spotlight, Hayden candidly wrote about her life in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which then went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

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