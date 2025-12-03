Diane Keaton’s home put on sale for $41 million two months after her death

NEED TO KNOW Diane Keaton died on October 11, 2025.

Diane bought her LA home for $7 million AUD ($4.7 million USD) in 2011.

It has now been put on the market for $41 million AUD ($27 million USD).

Almost two months after her death, Diane Keaton’s beloved Los Angeles home has hit the market for $41 million AUD ($27 million USD).

Located in Sullivan Canyon – on the border of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades – the Oscar-winner purchased the 854-square-metre property in 2011 for $7 million AUD ($4.7 million USD).

The architecture enthusiast spent eight years renovating her industrial-style “dream home”.

Diane Keaton’s beloved forever home has gone back on the market two months after her death. (Credit: Instagram)

She documented the process in her 2017 book, The House that Pinterest Built.

Despite declaring it her forever home, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property was listed for sale in March 2025, for $44 million AUD.

Just two months later, the price was slashed, before it was taken off the market in September.

The Annie Hall star died of pneumonia on October 11, aged 79, with a source telling People magazine her death was “so unexpected”.

The actress spent eight years renovating the industrial-style Los Angeles home, situated in Sullivan Canyon. (Credit: Jonathan Quiñones – LA REP)

Speaking of her beloved home in her book, Diane said she was inspired by the children’s fable The Three Little Pigs.

“I knew I was going to live in a brick house when I grew up,” she wrote.

She added that the exterior of the building is “adorned with thousands of hand-selected vintage Chicago bricks”.

In 2017, the star told Wine Spectator her favourite room was the kitchen, with its vaulted ceilings and unique light fixtures.

Other standout features include a steel roof and a silo, sliding barn doors and a whitewashed brick fireplace.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property features striking black and white interiors, taking inspiration from The Three Little Pigs. (Credit: Jonathan Quiñones – LA REP)

A combination of brick, hardwood and stained concrete floors flow throughout, with steel-framed commercial widows allowing natural light in.

Diane headed up the design process, alongside architect David Takacs and designers Stephen Shadley and Cynthia Carlson.

The star was living in the property with her two children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25, when she passed.

Andrew Gulyas of Destination Home holds the listing.

