Brooke Warne details devastating moment she learnt of father Shane’s death

Brooke Warne has detailed the heartbreaking moment she learnt of her father’s death.

Cricket legend Shane Warne died from a heart attack on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

In a candid new admission, Brooke, 28, has revealed she was spending time with her family when she learnt of her father’s death.

She recalled how her brother, Jackson, was the first to be told during a phone call with Shane’s manager, Andrew Neophitou, while they were also with their mother, Shane’s ex Simone Callahan, at the time.

Brooke Warne has detailed the devastating moment she learnt of her father Shane’s death. (Credit: Jackson Warne/YouTube)

The family first received a call telling them about Shane’s heart attack, before a second call informed them about Shane’s death.

“Not for one minute did I think something had happened to dad,” she emotionally told her brother Jackson on his Warnes Way podcast.

“We stood up, and I remember I couldn’t breathe.

“And when you hear [something like] that… I felt like I had like this out-of-body experience. I didn’t think what was happening was happening.”

Brooke recalled how they had an agonising 90-minute wait before the second phone call, and admitted she had convinced herself that Shane “would be fine” as they waited for news.

“There was not any part of me that thought we were never going to see Dad ever again,” Brooke devastatingly shared.

Shane (pictured with Brooke) died in March 2022 of a heart attack. (Credit: Instagram)

Reflecting on the heartbreaking moment she was told of Shane’s passing, she added, “I screamed and cried.”

Shane shared Brooke and her siblings, Jackson, 26, and Summer, 23, with his ex-wife, Simone Callahan.

Following his death, his family set up the Shane Warne Legacy in his honour to raise awareness around cardiometabolic health.

You can read more about Shane Warne Legacy and the charitable work they do in honour of Shane’s memory here.

