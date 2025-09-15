“Today will always be your day”: Shane Warne’s family share emotional birthday tributes

Shane Warne’s loved ones have paid tribute to him on what would have been his 56th birthday.

The late cricketer, who passed away suddenly in March 2022, was born on September 13, 1969.

In his memory, his oldest daughter, Brooke, shared a reel to Instagram, which included a compilation of home videos.

They included him playing and laughing with his kids, and enjoying time at the cricket together.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to you, Dad, today would have been your 56th birthday! 🕊️🤍,” the 27-year-old wrote in the heartfelt caption. “Today will always be your day 🎂🕊️🤍”

People rushed to the comments, sending their love and support, including Shane’s ex-fiancée, Liz Hurley, who commented: “Heavenly videos Brooksta 💔💔💔.”

His ex-wife Simone Callahan also paid tribute to Shane. On September 14, she shared a reel of her and her children holidaying in Spain.

In the video, photos of their family holidays with Shane also flashed up on screen.

“Puerto Banus, Spain 💛❤️,” she began. “Our go-to Family holiday for so many years, so lovely being back with Brookie, Jackson & Kiah, such a beautiful town in southern Spain. “So much love for this wonderfully friendly country, Joyful times , great memories ❤️☀️💛🏖️”

Her oldest children, Brooke and Jackson, commented with love hearts.

Before Shane’s birthday, Simone also shared a video from a trip to London, which included a visit to Lord’s Cricket Ground. There, the mother of three visited the Shane Warne Commentary Box with Jackson.

Jackson Warne saw Shane’s legacy in London. (Credit: Instagram)

“London … The Home of Cricket & Lords Cricket Ground 💚🏏,” she wrote.

“Nice to be back in this wonderful city surrounded by nature and beautiful parks , it really feels like a story book ❤️💙🤍”

The cricket ground also posted a tribute to honour the late cricketer’s birthday, with pictures of Jackson’s visit.

The “king of spin” died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

