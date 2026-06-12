“Impossible to resist”: The formula for choosing our New Idea Food covers

You’d never judge a book by its cover (I’d hope), but you probably judge a magazine by it!

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It’s the first impression and it’s the difference between picking up a mag or leaving it on the shelf.

But before it reaches that point, there’s the idea, the designing and so many considerations in between.

For New Idea Food’s June cover recipe, our Garlic Bread Bolognese Pies were the standout winner.

And I’m sure you’ll rate this recipe pretty highly, because everyone at New Idea certainly did.

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Behold… the winning shot! (Credit: New Idea Food)

But you can’t taste a cover… yet…

Which is why for a food-focused mag, there are other factors to consider to make an image, as we like to call it, ‘cover-worthy’.

What does that even mean? What even is cover-worthy? Can’t anything decent go on the cover? Definitely not, as Del, our acclaimed cover expert might say.

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First and foremost, it’s about what the brand represents.

“The food [has to] visually complement [New Idea’s] promise of serving family-focused content,” Del explains.

More specifically, it should be “backed with tips, trends and always be budget aware.”

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Time of year and seasonality is another huge one. And with the cooler weather upon us, you want something “warm, enticing, comforting and ultimately, relatable.”

So, why pie?

There’s a lot that goes into our New Idea Food magazine covers. (Credit: New Idea Food)

“Pies are very relatable and versatile… but in this case we introduce a ‘surprise twist’ and present a pie combined with another favourite, garlic bread!”

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The idea is to ensure that it is a recognisable dish and is achievable for our audience. That it’s something that you can easily prepare at home with a few staple ingredients.

“The presentation of a bite taken out of the pie, allowing the gooey, cheesy contents to spill out reinforces its family meal functionality as well as it’s desirability. It should be almost impossible to resist,” Del adds.

Find this and other irresistible recipes in our New Idea Food June issue, out now in supermarkets nationwide for $10.99, or can be purchased online.

Also – if you want other pie recipes, we’ve got a recipe collection with 33 sweet and savoury dishes. See them all here.



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