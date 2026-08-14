Australian pop and TV legend Johnny Young dies aged 79: Inside his life and legacy

Johnny Young has died at the age of 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

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The Young Talent Time host’s family confirmed his passing in an emotional statement, sparking an outpouring of love from the Australian TV industry.

“Johnny was the creator, host and producer of the much loved television show Young Talent Time. He wrote and produced many iconic hit songs including The Real Thing and Smily,” the statement read.

“Johnny leaves behind his wife Marisha, sister Cornelia, daughters Anna and Fleur, son Craig (dec.), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Beven Addinsall, Johnny’s co-star on Young Talent Time, took to Instagram to pay tribute to him, sharing a photograph of him alongside the words: “Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

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Young Talent Time alumni Tina Arena, also penned a loving tribute to him.

Young Talent Time host Johnny Young died aged 79. (Credit: Newspix)

“I’m struggling to find the words today to express the profound loss of a man who allowed, and equally encouraged, me to find my voice!” she began on Instagram.

“Just know that you leave behind a beautiful legacy that we will continue to uphold because you deserve that, and much more. RIP darling John.”

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For millions of Aussies who grew up watching him on Saturday nights, Johnny will forever be remembered for his incredible warmth, his unwavering support of young musical artists, and his signature, always heartfelt television sign-off song, All My Loving.

Tina Arena shared her sadness after hearing about Johnny Young’s passing. (Credit: Instagram)

Inside Johnny Young’s TV and music legacy

Born Johnny Benjamin de Jong in Rotterdam on March 12, 1947, he immigrated from the Netherlands to Western Australia as a child.

Before he became a television mentor, Johnny was a bona fide pop star.

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Ever since he was little, his family encouraged him to perform.

When he finished high school, he became a disc jockey. By the time he was 18, he was hosting the pop music show Club Seventeen in Perth, where he performed as Johnny Young & the Strangers, then Johnny Young & Kompany.

In 1966, he scored a massive number-one hit with the double-A-sided single Step Back and Cara-Lyn.

“It was a fantastic experience, he told the ABC’s Australian Story about being a pop star.

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“Touring, meeting my idols, hey I got to meet Bob Dylan, I toured with the Rolling Stones, I was focused on being a pop star and doing concerts and all of that stuff and wild and screaming.

While known for his vocals, he was also a prolific composer.

He penned iconic Australian hits like The Real Thing for Russell Morris and Smiley for Ronnie Burns. But it was his pivot to television production in 1971 that cemented him as a household name.

Johnny Young was responsible for finding Australia’s best entertainers through Young Talent Time. (Credit: Supplied)

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His time on Young Talent Time

Drawing inspiration from formats like The Mickey Mouse Club, Johnny and his team launched Young Talent Time on Network Ten.

The weekly variety program featured a rotating core of prodigious kids performing the day’s biggest hits.

It was a cultural juggernaut.

The show served as the undisputed launchpad for Australian talent for 18 years, famously discovering and nurturing future international superstars like Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue, alongside Aussie icons like Nicole Kidman, Debra Byrne and Jamie Redfern.

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The show generated unprecedented, nationwide hysteria.

Johnny’s death has sparked an outpouring of love. (Credit: Supplied)

During its peak, those on the show were treated like royalty.

In 1987, a promotional appearance at Parramatta’s Westfield Shopping Centre had to be abruptly abandoned when a crowd of over 4,000 surging fans caused a dangerous crush.

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The following year, their outdoor concert at the 1988 Brisbane World Expo drew an astonishing 12,000 attendees, cementing the cast’s status as teenage idols.

However, the late 1980s brought insurmountable challenges.

The rival Nine Network aggressively counter-programmed by moving its massively popular variety show, Hey Hey It’s Saturday, into a direct prime-time collision with Young Talent Time.

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He reunited with the others members of the show in 2021, to mark its 50th anniversary with a special concert.

Johnny Young made Young Talent Time what it was. (Credit: AAP Image/Ten) (Credit: AAP Image/Ten)

Life after Young Talent Time

Facing rapidly dwindling ratings, Network Ten attempted to salvage the program by shifting it to Friday nights in October 1988.

The desperate move failed, and the beloved series was abruptly cancelled, airing its final episode on December 23, 1988.

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The cancellation carried severe personal consequences for Johnny.

Having invested heavily in a state-of-the-art television studio complex in Richmond, the show’s sudden demise left him with crippling debts, eventually forcing him to sell his family home.

Johnny was an Australian television pioneer. (Credit: Supplied)

Despite these financial hardships, his monumental contribution to Australian entertainment was deeply revered.

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He holds the incredibly rare distinction of being inducted into both the TV Week Logies Hall of Fame in 1990 and the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010.

His heartbreaking passing is profoundly felt across the entire Australian entertainment industry.

In their statement, his family requested privacy and said his memorial details would be announced in the future.

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