“Not a storm in a teacup”: Ronan Keating’s marriage strained over his wife’s major dilemma 

There’s a storm cloud hanging over Ronan Keating’s marriage — and this one doesn’t look like it’s clearing anytime soon.

Advertisement

While The Voice Australia coach and his Aussie wife, Storm, have always presented a united front, insiders say a growing issue behind the scenes is becoming impossible to ignore.

“This isn’t a storm in a teacup,” dishes one source. “It’s much bigger than that.”

Away from the spotlight, there is tension between Ronan Keating and his wife Storm Keating. (Credit: Media Mode)

Is Ronan Keating’s wife Australian?

The sticking point?

Advertisement

While Ronan continues travelling the globe with his hugely successful music career, Storm is said to be longing for something far more permanent a move back home to Australia.

After years of happily packing up and following Ronan wherever work has taken the family, we’re told Storm is thinking about the next chapter.

Her dream is to give their children – Coco and Cooper – a stable home base surrounded by grandparents, cousins, and lifelong friends.

“Storm has been incredibly supportive of Ronan for years, but she’s also thinking about what she wants for the future,” says an insider. “She’d love to settle back in Australia and give the kids a permanent base.”

Advertisement

For now, though, that dream appears to be on hold.

Ronan’s packed touring schedule means a permanent relocation isn’t on the horizon, and doing long distance as a family reportedly isn’t an option.

Instead, Storm and the children continue travelling with the singer while the couple try to find a compromise.

Advertisement

“She misses having family around and the Australian lifestyle,” adds another source. “It’s definitely a conversation that’s coming up more and more.”

New Idea’s heard that Storm Keating wants to be closer to her family in Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Ronan and Storm still together?

Despite the growing tug-of-war, those close to the couple insist there’s no talk of a split in any way.

“They’re both determined to make it work,” reveals our source.

Advertisement

“Ronan’s career is still in full swing, while Storm’s heart is pulling her back home. They’re committed to each other and their family, but they both know they’ll eventually have to make a big decision about where they want to put down roots.”

So, will they weather the storm or be forced to make a life-changing call? For now, friends are confident they’ll find a way through.

“The kids are loving watching their dad perform and waking up in a new country every few months,” the insider reveals.

“While they’re young, it’s still manageable and an experience the whole family will look back on fondly. And if there’s any couple who can make it work, it’s the Keatings!”

Advertisement

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source