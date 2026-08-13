Deborra-lee Furness’ anger over Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s “insensitive” duet

Hugh Jackman had audiences in raptures when he joined Sutton Foster onstage at her recent concerts, with the pair singing a duet from The Music Man at one of them.

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However, Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, is reportedly “stunned at his insensitivity”, with one close friend declaring, “She deserves better.”

Hugh and Sutton famously starred together in a Broadway revival of The Music Man from February 2022 to January 2023. At the time they were both married – Hugh to Deb and Sutton to Ted Griffin.

Deborra-lee Furness is said to be reeling over Hugh Jackman’s latest move with Sutton Foster. (Credit: Backgrid)

After announcing their respective splits, Hugh, 57, and Sutton, 51, confirmed they were dating in January 2025. Sources insist there was never any overlap with their marriages.

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Still, reports at the time suggested Deb, 70, always wondered if Hugh “emotionally moved on” while performing with Sutton, and while they were still married.

In a statement last year, she cryptically said, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep.”

However, a Hugh insider says Deb needs to leave the past in the past.

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“Hugh and Sutton dream of working together again, but if they can’t even sing a show tune as a pair, it’s going to put a dark cloud over anything they try to do,” they exclusively tell New Idea.

But friends of Deb’s counter-argue that performing that particular material was “more than a little tone-deaf”.

“It’s one thing to move on,” says a long-time pal. “It’s another to publicly revisit the show that marked the start of Deb’s world being turned upside down.

Hugh and Sutton performed a track from The Music Man, in which they starred together in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

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“She’s not the type to air dirty laundry, but behind closed doors it’s like salt in a wound that still stings.

“If they want to sing together, fine, but just not The Music Man, surely?”

Things have got very serious between Hugh and Sutton, with the pair looking to walk down the aisle, New Idea hears.

Rumours have been swirling that the couple, who went public in January 2025, are engaged and preparing to get married.

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They are said to have already signed a $200 million prenup, despite Hugh not having one in place during his marriage to Deb.

The focus is said to be on protecting Hugh and Deb’s children, Oscar, 26, and Ava, 20, and Sutton’s daughter, Emily, nine, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ted Griffin.

The decision has been branded as “insensitive” by insiders. (Credit: Instagram)

“Hugh was against a prenup initially, but his business team and his ex kicked off about it, with Sutton also wanting to protect her future should things go sideways,” a longtime friend of Hugh’s told us.

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“This is a $200m prenup, including a $50m ‘no hard feelings’ exit package, and it’s mostly designed around protecting all three kids.

“This is all new territory for both of them, and it’s not comfortable discussions, but neither of them is willing to walk away – and Hugh genuinely believes the Sutton trolls will calm down once they’re married.”

It’s not known when Hugh and Sutton might tie the knot, but New Idea heard that Hugh may have popped the question during a romantic New Year getaway to Costa Rica.

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