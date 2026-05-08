What you didn’t see – Hugh Jackman opens up about secret Met Gala moment

Hugh Jackman has been candid about a “priceless” Met Gala moment that took place after he made his carpet debut with his partner, Sutton Foster.

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The Wolverine star and Broadway actress stunned the world when they made their glamorous entrance as a united and loved-up front.

Following the biggest night of the year in the fashion world, Hugh spoke with the US Today Show about the entertainment.

Hugh Jackman has opened up about the Met Gala after attending with partner Sutton Foster. (Credit: Getty)

“Stevie Nicks came out and sang and I was sitting,” Jackman explained, where the former Fleetwood Mac member performed Landslide.

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“I’m gonna do some more name dropping, but there was Beyoncé and Rihanna, and I look over, and Beyoncé was just [tapping] her daughter, who was there, and just had tears in her eyes.”

“Then I was like, that moment right there, that is priceless.”

Even though the exclusive Met Gala performances are meant to be hush-hush, it’s reported that Stevie did solo performances of Gypsy and Edge of Seventeen.

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She then joined Sabrina Carpenter in singing duets of Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow and Landslide.

Despite the fashion fundraiser strictly having a no-phone policy, snippets of their duet were posted on social media for the world to see.

Sabrina also performed her hit Espresso and reportedly sang Please Please Please.

While many celebrities have posted about Met Gala experiences on social media, Hugh hasn’t. However, Sutton took to Instagram on May 7, sharing two photos holding hands with her beau.

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Stevie Nicks and Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage at the 2026 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

“Oh, what a night!” she captioned the post.

While the pair appeared to be in their own love bubble at the event, one insider revealed to New Idea that Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, was not happy about it.

Before their marriage ended, the former couple regularly attended the gala together.

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“Deb had been warned Hugh would be appearing with Sutton but it still felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there,” our insider said.

“This was her and Hugh’s ‘big night out’ for the year and they were there side-by-side, just like Sutton is today, just four years ago.”