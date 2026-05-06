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How to recreate the 2026 Met Gala’s most iconic beauty looks from your own home!

Currently adding a metallic mani to our wishlist!
stephanie de nobile
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The dress code for the 2026 Met Gala, ‘Fashion is Art’, saw a parade of A-listers stepping out in extravagant, over the top looks inspired by famous paintings and iconic artworks.

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While we’ve been admiring the astonishing fashion choices, we couldn’t but turn our attention to some of the standout beauty moments.  

From mystical manicures to watercolour blush, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite Met Gala 2026 beauty trends that we’ll be recreating, as well as a few products celebs actually used on the night.

Find out exactly how to recreate your favourite Met Gala look below.

The best beauty moments from the Met Gala 2026

Classic Hairstyles

margot robbie, daisy edgar jones and hailey bieber at the met gala 2026
Margot Robbie, Daisy Edgar Jones, Hailey Bieber. (Credit: Getty)
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While we saw plenty of defined curls and big hair moments, there was also a strong shift towards more understated, classic hairstyles.

From Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber rocking sleek updo’s to Daisy Edgar Jones soft waves, toned down, timeless styles were all the rage.

For Margot’s elegant twisted updo, celebrity stylist, Bryce Scarlett, started with Goldwell Airdry BB Cream to minimise frizz and finished with a small amount of Goldwell Defining Wax to shape her sleek fringe.

The hairstylist was also behind Daisy’s lush locks and used KMS Hair Stay Working Spray to help add volume.

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The secret to Hailey’s polished look? This hail grail hair oil by OUAI.

Goldwell Airdry BB Cream

Goldwell StyleSign Air-Dry BB Cream
$36 at Ozhairandbeauty

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Goldwell StyleSign Defining Wax

Goldwell StyleSign Defining Wax
$36 at Ozhairandbeauty

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KMS Hair Stay Working Hairspray

KMS Hair Stay Working Hairspray
$39.95 at Ozhairandbeauty

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ouai hair oil

OUAI Hair Oil
$58 at Sephora

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Mesmerising Eyes

lisa, rihanna and eileen gu at met gala 2026
Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), Rihanna, Eileen Gu (Credit: Getty)

From metallic lids to fluttery lashes, bold, playful eyes were a common sight on this year’s carpet, with glitter, gemstones and playful palettes all having a moment in the spotlight.

Opt for a bright blue liner and silver shadow to recreate Lisa’s frosted look, or go for gold like Rihanna with a strong, shimmery shadow swiped across your lids.

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For a fun, feminine look like Eileen Gu’s, the Charlotte Tilbury team used this exact creamy eye shadow stick as a base.

Clinique Quickliner For Eyes Eyeliner blue grey

Clinique Quickliner For Eyes Eyeliner- Blue Grey
$46 at Adorebeauty

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anastasia beverly hills glidr eye shadow silver

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Shadow Stick Silverspun (Metallic)
$49 at Sephora

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Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow Mono Glitter golden

Colorful Eyeshadow Mono Glitter- 207 Golden
$16 at Sephora

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Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Stick nude sculpt

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Stick- Nude Sculpt
$50 at Charlottetilbury

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Magical Manicures

ashley graham, sabrina carpenter and janelle monae at met gala 2026
Ashley Graham, Sabrina Carpenter, Janelle Monae. (Credit: Getty)
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Metallic dipped nails were not on our 2026 bingo card, yet we can’t help but feel inspired by Ashley Grahams magical mani. And while we don’t recommend spray painting your nails, a silver chrome polish is all you need for this chic finish.

Zola Ganzorigt the nail artist behind Sabrina Carpenter’s film reel nails revealed she used numerous OPI products. Bit if you don’t have time to paint the details yourself, we recommend opting for some ready to go press on’s.

While Janelle Monáe’s manicure is a work of art in itself, you can recreate the look at home with a few nail gems paired with a metallic polish. Don’t forget a top coat to extend your mani!

Essie Nail Polish Apres Chic

Essie Nail Polish Apres Chic
$14.99 at Amazon

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OPI French Mani-Tude Xpress/On Instant Gel-Like Salon Manicure Set

OPI French Mani-Tude Xpress/On Instant Gel-Like Salon Manicure Set
$28 at Sephora

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Ezmio Pot of Nail Art Silver Round Diamantes

Ezmio Pot of Nail Art Silver Round Diamantes
$15 at Ezmiobeauty

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OPI Infinite Shine Gel-Like Top Coat

OPI Infinite Shine Gel-Like Top Coat
$28 at Sephora

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Romantic Make-up

gigi hadid, kylie jenner and zoe kravitz at met gala 2026
Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz. (Credit: Getty).

This year’s Met Gala saw an abundance soft, feminine makeup, featuring watercolour blush, subtle shadows, romantic palettes, and brushed-up brows.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used a range of Maybelline products for Gigi Hadid’s fresh flushed look, including this velvety blush and lipstick.

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Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel, used exclusively Kylie Beauty products to create her soft look, including this matte lip shade.  

Recreate Zoe Kravtiz’s brushed-up brows with Benefit’s latest formula for a glazed brow moment.

Maybelline Cloudtopia Lip & Cheek Tint 08 Enchanted Mauve

Maybelline Cloudtopia Lip & Cheek Tint- Enchanted Mauve
$24.99 at Priceline

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Maybelline Lifter Serum Matte Lipstick 101 Upstate

Maybelline Lifter Serum Matte Lipstick- Upstate 
$15.99 at Chemistwarehouse

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Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Powder Matte Lip nude mood

Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Powder Matte Lip- Nude Mood
$33 at Mecca

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Benefit Cosmetics Dream Sheen Brow Glaze

Benefit Cosmetics Dream Sheen Brow Glaze
$49 at Benefitcosmetics

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stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

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