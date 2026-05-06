How to recreate the 2026 Met Gala’s most iconic beauty looks from your own home!

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The dress code for the 2026 Met Gala, ‘Fashion is Art’, saw a parade of A-listers stepping out in extravagant, over the top looks inspired by famous paintings and iconic artworks.

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While we’ve been admiring the astonishing fashion choices, we couldn’t but turn our attention to some of the standout beauty moments.

From mystical manicures to watercolour blush, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite Met Gala 2026 beauty trends that we’ll be recreating, as well as a few products celebs actually used on the night.

Find out exactly how to recreate your favourite Met Gala look below.

The best beauty moments from the Met Gala 2026

Classic Hairstyles

Margot Robbie, Daisy Edgar Jones, Hailey Bieber. (Credit: Getty)

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While we saw plenty of defined curls and big hair moments, there was also a strong shift towards more understated, classic hairstyles.

From Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber rocking sleek updo’s to Daisy Edgar Jones soft waves, toned down, timeless styles were all the rage.

For Margot’s elegant twisted updo, celebrity stylist, Bryce Scarlett, started with Goldwell Airdry BB Cream to minimise frizz and finished with a small amount of Goldwell Defining Wax to shape her sleek fringe.

The hairstylist was also behind Daisy’s lush locks and used KMS Hair Stay Working Spray to help add volume.

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The secret to Hailey’s polished look? This hail grail hair oil by OUAI.

From metallic lids to fluttery lashes, bold, playful eyes were a common sight on this year’s carpet, with glitter, gemstones and playful palettes all having a moment in the spotlight.

Opt for a bright blue liner and silver shadow to recreate Lisa’s frosted look, or go for gold like Rihanna with a strong, shimmery shadow swiped across your lids.

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For a fun, feminine look like Eileen Gu’s, the Charlotte Tilbury team used this exact creamy eye shadow stick as a base.

Magical Manicures

Ashley Graham, Sabrina Carpenter, Janelle Monae. (Credit: Getty)

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Metallic dipped nails were not on our 2026 bingo card, yet we can’t help but feel inspired by Ashley Grahams magical mani. And while we don’t recommend spray painting your nails, a silver chrome polish is all you need for this chic finish.

Zola Ganzorigt the nail artist behind Sabrina Carpenter’s film reel nails revealed she used numerous OPI products. Bit if you don’t have time to paint the details yourself, we recommend opting for some ready to go press on’s.

While Janelle Monáe’s manicure is a work of art in itself, you can recreate the look at home with a few nail gems paired with a metallic polish. Don’t forget a top coat to extend your mani!

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Romantic Make-up

Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz. (Credit: Getty).

This year’s Met Gala saw an abundance soft, feminine makeup, featuring watercolour blush, subtle shadows, romantic palettes, and brushed-up brows.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used a range of Maybelline products for Gigi Hadid’s fresh flushed look, including this velvety blush and lipstick.

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Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel, used exclusively Kylie Beauty products to create her soft look, including this matte lip shade.

Recreate Zoe Kravtiz’s brushed-up brows with Benefit’s latest formula for a glazed brow moment.

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