Australian celebrities take over the 2026 Met Gala! See all the best looks here

Fashion’s biggest event is over for another year, and our Australian stars brought their fashion A-game.

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The 2026 Met Gala red carpet brought together the biggest names in film, music, sport and business at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday of May (or the first Tuesday for us, due to the time difference!), raising millions for the institution’s Costume Institute under this year’s theme, Costume Art.

While the guest list is always kept under wraps until the last moment — which is half the fun — when the stars started arriving on that famous staircase, a slew of familiar Australian faces were among them.

Nicole Kidman was one of the first to arrive, turning heads in a skin-tight red sparkling custom Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy.

Eldest daughter Sunday Rose was by her side making a surprise appearance at the event in a custom pink Dior dress.

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Margot Robbie was also on the carpet (in a gold strapless Chanel dress), and Hugh Jackman, joined by Sutton Foster, was in attendance too.

And that was just the beginning…

Keep scrolling for every Australian star who made it to the 2026 Met Gala.

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