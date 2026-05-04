Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster put their romance on display at the 2026 Met Gala

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have finally made their Met Gala debut at the 2026 event, following months of speculation.

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Dubbed as the biggest fashion night of the year, it marks the first time they have gone as a couple.

While the couple previously kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they officially made their red carpet debut at the end of 2025, and also went Instagram official last year.

Their attendance is a first for Sutton, but not Hugh, who has now attended the Met Gala 10 times.

This year’s theme is “Costume Art”, and the dress code is “fashion is art”.

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The 2026 Met Gala is the first time Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have gone together. (Credit: Getty)

“Costume Art will present a dynamic and scholarly conversation between garments from The Costume Institute and an array of artworks from across The Met’s vast collection, elevating universal and timeless themes while bringing forward new ideas and ways of seeing,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s French Director and CEO said when the theme was initially announced.

The Wolverine star wore a classic tailored tuxedo with a diamond brooch.

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He proudly looked on as his partner wore a gold one-shouldered dress, which had an asymmetric waist and thigh-high slit. For accessories, the two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway star wore gold heels, elegant jewellery, and a gold clutch purse.

While their appearance on the carpet was brief, the couple were in their own bubble. They held hands, had their arms around one another and beamed at each other.

The couple was affectionate on the carpet. (Credit: Getty)

This year’s Met Gala is being co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, tennis legend Venus Williams and Beyoncé.

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According to Vogue, around 450 guests are expected to attend, which includes a mix of celebrities and figures from music, sports, art, fashion, business, and politics.

Tickets are reportedly worth $100,000 USD per person, and tables have a $350,000 USD starting price.

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