Inside Hugh Jackman’s surprising new day job Down Under

Hugh Jackman has shocked fans with his latest career pivot with an Aussie start-up.

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He has revealed that he is now the Head of Impact at the Sydney-based not-for-profit, Humantix.

The news was announced via Instagram on April 21, and Hugh also shared a statement about the decision.

“It’s a role I didn’t take lightly – but the more I learned about Humanitix and how it works, the more I realised this isn’t just something I want to support from the sidelines,” he said in a letter on the organisation’s website.

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he is the Head of Impact at Humantix. (Credit: Humantix)

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What is Humantix?

Humantix is a Sydney-based ticketing platform which dedicates all of its profits to charity. The platform has raised almost $21 million since its inception, and aims to reach $70 million in the next five years, and $100 million AUD in donations by 2031.

Profits are dedicated to charities that support people globally struggling with extreme poverty, and focus on education, healthcare, food security, the environment, children and youth services, and Indigenous groups.

“And here’s what excites me most: Humanitix isn’t just proving that this model works – it’s proving that it can win,” he continued in his letter.

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“They’re competing head-to-head with some of the biggest ticketing companies in the world, and they’re growing faster because the product is genuinely better. That destroys the old excuse that doing good means accepting a worse product or a slower business.”

Originally established to challenge high ticketing fees, Humantix has processed about $453 million in ticket sales in the last 12 months alone.

He is ready to make a difference. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

“That’s why I’m here. Not just to support a great cause in Humanitix, but to help prove a point: that the best version of capitalism is one where success and impact aren’t in tension – they’re the same thing,” Hugh continued.

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“If we get this right, extreme poverty doesn’t stand a chance.”

Humantix’s founders, Joshua Ross and Adam McCurdie, said Hugh’s appointment signifies how they want to be perceived locally and globally.

“Adding Hugh will help us reach even more organisers and accelerate our mission to disrupt the ticketing industry – for good,” Joshua said.

“This isn’t a typical celebrity role – it’s about helping scale a model that can change how entire industries operate.”

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