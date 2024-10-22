Following Ryan Moloney’s shock exit from the beloved Aussie drama Neighbours, he has now revealed what he has been up to after leaving the show – and it’s not what you’d expect!

Ryan, best known for playing Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi, or ‘Toadie’, has now got a completely new life as a beekeeper!

Ryan Moloney is now pursuing his interest in sustainability. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle, Ryan revealed that his decision to make such a huge career change has given him a chance to pursue new interests, including bees and sustainability.



“The bees started as a hobby and quickly turned into a small business,” he told the publication.



“I love how in tune you have to be when working with them, and the puzzles they give you on each inspection.”



On top of his new role as beekeeper, Ryan has also been part of a new mini-series called Good Neighbours which followed him as he took a road trip around Australia to meet the coal miners, farmers, and communities welcoming sun and wind energy to their neighbourhoods.

Ryan Moloney bid farewell to Ramsay Street in September 2024. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Fans were devastated after hearing of Ryan Moloney’s exit from Neighbours in September 2024 after almost three decades on the job.



“After 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street. I can’t tell you what is happening to the character – maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson. Or maybe I’ll be the next Harold Bishop and keep popping back over the years,” he shared.

“And although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera. I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that.”

Fans of the show were very sad to hear about the news. “Omg What?! Toadie is iconic. Won’t be the same. Hopefully he comes back to Erinsborough for a visit,” one wrote.

“Oh no no no noooooooooo. Oh Ryan that’s so sad. We have watched you all these years. This can’t be true. This is sad news what we’re going to do without seeing our Toadie on our screens? Very sad indeed,” another said.

