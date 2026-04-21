While Ant Middleton self-destructed, Jason Fox quietly built a life most people don’t know about

SAS Australia’s Jason Fox, 49, known as Foxy, has become one of the most recognised faces on the franchise.

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This year, the former UK Special Forces soldier is back for the 2026 season as Australia takes on England in the most ambitious series yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox is back on screens for SAS Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Jason Fox?

Jason Fox is a former British Special Forces soldier who served for over two decades in the UK Special Boat Service — the naval equivalent of the SAS and one of the most elite military units in the world.

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Since leaving the SAS, after a stint in security, he has built a career in television, written several books, and become a prominent advocate for mental health awareness, particularly around PTSD and the struggles faced by veterans.

Is Jason Fox his real name?

Jason Fox is his real name.

His full legal name is Jason Carl Fox, and he is often known by his nickname, Foxy.

What rank was Jason Fox in the SAS?

Foxy joined the Royal Marines Commandos when he was just 16 years old, and nine years later, he joined the Special Boat Service, rather than the SAS specifically, though the two units operate within the broader UK Special Forces umbrella.

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He reached the rank of Sergeant during his career, which is a senior non-commissioned rank that reflects his experience and leadership within one of the world’s most demanding military units.

“I will always be proud to have served in the armed forces and grateful for everything it taught me. To all those who have served and those still in the forces, thank you for all you do,” Foxy captioned this photo of himself, which he shared on his Facebook on Armed Forces Day. (Credit: Facebook)

Why did Jason Fox leave the SAS?

Foxy has been open about the toll his military career took on his mental health.

In 2012, his life took a turn for the worse when he was diagnosed with “PTSD and chronic burn-out,” which resulted in him leaving the military altogether.

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Jason, who has become a pioneer for soldiers’ mental health, wasn’t always as candid about his own struggles.

“I found it very difficult to admit that to myself. What I started to do was lie to myself about what was going on and put it down to other things that were going on in my life,” he told Lad Bible in 2019.

“It was getting to the point where I had to do something, and it was like the last resort, but I never wanted to speak to anyone. I just wanted to push it under the carpet and crack on – the old stiff upper lip.”

He documented his journey in his memoir Battle Scars, which became a bestseller and sparked widespread conversation about the hidden cost of military service.

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Are Jason Fox and Ant Middleton friends?

This one is complicated. Foxy and Ant Middleton were colleagues on SAS: Who Dares Wins for several seasons, but their relationship has been strained since Middleton’s controversial exit from the show in 2021 following offensive social media posts.

The two have not publicly confirmed a close friendship since the split, and Foxy has continued on with the franchise while Middleton has pursued separate projects.

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Ant won’t be returning to SAS Australia this season.

Who is Foxy from SAS married to?

Foxy is married to documentary producer Jules Hawkins.

The pair tied the knot in September 2023 at Marylebone Old Town Hall in London.

Sharing photos of the big day on his Instagram, Jason wrote: “It’s official! The knot has been tied, and I’m a lucky man! What a day! Big up all our guests.”

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Jason and Jules were married in September 2023 after dating for several years. (Credit: Instagram)

Has Jason Fox been married before?

Jason’s marriage to Jules is his third marriage.

The couple met after his break-up from ex-wife Lucy Culkin, whom he married in September 2011.

Jason has been open in the past about his relationships.

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“I’ve got two marriages that have gone down the pan – I like to attribute it to the military life, but then I look at the common denominator, which is me,” he has previously said.

Jason was married once before Lucy, though not a lot is known about his first wife.

Has Foxy SAS had a baby?

Foxy and his wife Jules have a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their son, Jack, who was born five weeks premature, last year.

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“Jack Conrad Fox. 8th June 2025. Five weeks early 😳 Jules has been and is amazing! He is epic! Also brilliant at immobilising me! 👶🏼 ❤️💙🥺” the proud dad shared on Instagram at the time.

Jason became a dad for the third time in 2025 after the birth of his son, Jack. (Credit: Instagram)

How many children does Foxy have?

Foxy has three children.

Jason has a daughter, Amy, with his first wife. He also welcomed another child with his second wife, Lucy, a second daughter named Honor, in June 2012.

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And he shares his son, Jack, with his wife Jules.

What disability does Jason Fox’s daughter have?

Foxy has spoken publicly about his eldest daughter, Amy, being diagnosed with a condition that has required significant medical care, and has described the experience as both challenging and perspective-shifting. He hasn’t confirmed the name of the condition.

Speaking to the High Performance Podcast in late 2025, he shared his heartfelt love for his daughter Amy.

“My daughter has managed to get to the age of 19 now under extremely difficult circumstances, and I believe that she in her world is superhuman,” he proudly shared.

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Jules, Amy, and Jason. (Credit: Instagram)

Will Jason Fox be back for SAS Australia 2026?

Foxy is returning as an instructor for SAS Australia 2026, joining chief instructor Billy Billingham alongside Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

This season brings an international twist, with an Australian celebrity cast going head-to-head against a British lineup.