SAS Australia celebrity line-up revealed with major twist before 2026 return

SAS Australia is returning to our screens in 2026, but this time, there’s an international twist.

The Seven Network confirmed at its media upfront on October 22 that the show, which went on hiatus after its 2023 season, is making an epic comeback.

And this time, we can look forward to SAS: Australia v England.

SAS Australia is back in 2026 with the SAS: Australia v England edition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What can we expect from SAS: Australia v England in 2026?

This time, seven Australian celebrities will go up against seven celebrities from the UK in the Moroccan desert, one of the most unforgiving landscapes in the world.

According to a media release from the network, the show’s Directing Staff will take the recruits through “hostile and unforgiving warfare environments”, where they’ll test their mental and physical abilities through a series of realistic training exercises.

All of the exercises are designed to simulate SAS training.

Four-time Australian Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm will be put to the test on SAS Australia in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Which celebrities are starring on SAS: Australia v England?

So, who will be put to the test?

The network has revealed that Olympic gold medallists Mack Horton and Emily Seebohm, cricketer Brad Hodge, stage and screen star Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, reality TV star Jessika Power, and musician and actor Axle Whitehead have all been recruited for the show.

“Listen up, recruits! SAS is returning to the screens of Seven in 2026 🫡 See you there 💪,” the network announced on Instagram, in collaboration with the show’s official page.

While all of the Australian celebrities have been confirmed, the network did not mention if Ant Middleton and his DS’ Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton, Billy Billingham, and Jason Fox will be returning to the show.

At the moment, the UK celebrities are being kept under wraps, but fingers crossed, we will find out who they are soon!