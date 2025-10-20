EXCLUSIVE: Why Luke and Scott don’t want apologies after THAT Amazing Race controversy

Luke and Scott “Sassy” Scott O’Halloran have revealed that they initially kept their altercation with Dan Middleton to themselves on The Amazing Race Australia.

During the second episode on September 9, we found out that the pair was eliminated before the second leg of the race, due to a code of conduct breach.

It was later revealed that Dan approached the brothers during a production break, where he allegedly got aggressive and made offensive and homophobic comments.

Brendan Fevola, who has since spoken about it, stepped in before Ant and Dan were pulled from the show. Ant was not involved.

However, Scott exclusively told New Idea that while their cast mates supported them, they mostly kept it under wraps.

“Not everybody knew, so not everybody did band around us,” he said after the pair were eliminated.

“Okay. So, it was so well strategically protected. Luke and I were offered support, and I just want to be clear, not everybody knew at that time. So, no, not everybody did band around us because they didn’t know.”

Luke and Scott explained what happened after Dan and Ant Middleton were pulled from The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

He continued to say that they did not want to project a “very, very, negative, terrible experience on to anybody else”.

“We both realised and knew that we were going to have to dig deeper and do so much additional work that we didn’t come on planning to do,” he continued.

“But we accepted it as our fate that we had to then back in our room deep brief with one another, and with support from some of the executives, we knew that we had to compartmentalise and then go into the erase and not put what was put onto us onto anybody else.”

The social media star said it did have a big impact on them, but they did not want any apologies from their castmates.

“And it’s because he chose to stand up to something that so many people would be intimidated, scared of, and shy away from and walk away from, right?” he said about Brendan. “However, we we don’t deserve an apology from anyone.”

Throughout the race, they said it was not easy to see others struggling. Even though they were all competing for their chosen charities, they always helped each other out.

“There was no way we really wanted to just overtake each other,” Luke said. “Like you just did it together.”

“I remember the big running race where we took over Rob and Georgie. I remember even being like giving them a sign like that’s where the mat is, guys, like they’re walking the wrong way.

“I’m like, ‘You’re going the wrong way.’ And I showed them, and that’s why we didn’t feel bad if we were ever going to overtake them because I was like, ‘We actually showed him where Beau was.'”

The producers even told the pair and other teams that they had helped out too often!

Luke and Scott have stayed in contact with The Amazing Race Australia castmates. (Credit: Instagram)

“But we were gracious and we are people that never leave people behind,” Scott said. “And so the producers would go ‘Come on you two’.”

Since they filmed the show, the pair have formed strong bonds with the vast majority of the cast.

“We’re in a group chat and individual chats with each and every single team but one and we’re all supporting one another at their shows at their book launches,” Scott said. “We are turning up to events with some because they they need a plus one, babysitters, Stella Klim came and babysat my kids.

“We have all forged beautiful respectful bonds that will outlast the show and what we went through on and I think I have to say thanks to Channel 10, to casting. This cast seemed to be so unique and different to many, many others before.”