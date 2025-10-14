Beau Ryan sets the record straight on whether The Amazing Race Australia is “fake”

Beau Ryan has come out swinging after fans claimed that The Amazing Race Australia is fake.

Advertisement

The host set the record straight about the beloved show after a video of a previous season being filmed went viral on TikTok.

In the video, someone filmed two former contestants, who ripped the envelope open and read the clue before running off, and then were instructed to do it again.

They keep cutting to themselves, which makes it look like they saw it in person.

Beau Ryan has slammed fans who have labelled The Amazing Race Australia as fake. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Is The Amazing Race Australia real or fake?

It has since been liked more than 130,000 times, with thousands of comments and reshares, with fans complaining that it “ruined” the show for them.

Speaking on his show, Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy, Beau explained the filming process.

“What happens is, the teams will get their clue and if it’s you two there, you’ve got to rip it open and pull it out, but it has to be shown so that you can read it to [the] camera,” he said.

“Otherwise, they could be saying anything and take off, because they’re reading it for the first time as well.

Advertisement

“So they just have to get that shot. But everyone has to do it. So if it’s a challenge where one team might not do it, everyone does the rip and read.”

The host then said the video was from a previous season and was “photoshopped” by the creator to make it look like they saw it first-hand.

“He’s going for clout, but get your facts right and work on your Photoshop stuff.”

Advertisement

Previously, Paramount’s executive producer, Sophia Mogford, told Mediaweek that all the locations are scouted in advance, and everything is planned before the contestants rip open their envelopes on each leg.

Fans have also wondered if The Amazing Race Australia was rigged. (Credit: Channel 10)

Is The Amazing Race Australia rigged?

In the past, fans have also wondered if the competition is rigged.

For example, all of the time penalties this season have been of different lengths.

Advertisement

One fan even wondered why they were done differently each time.

“I’m confused? How come some time penalties are sat out at the mat, and how come some are sat out at the detour/task?” they asked.