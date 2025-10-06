We are officially down to the pointy end of things on The Amazing Race Australia, so we will soon know who the winner is.

All of the teams have been going head-to-head in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charities.a

Although we don’t know the winner or the date of the finale yet, the champion may have already been leaked.

Has the winner of The Amazing Race Australia already been leaked? (Credit: Channel 10)

Who wins The Amazing Race Australia 2025?

While there currently aren’t any betting odds for this season, this year’s cast members have been making their predictions.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea after her elimination, Steph Tisdell said she “wanted them all to do well”.

However, she did point out some front-runners – brothers Steve Curry and Bernie Curry, Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny, and brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran.

Stella and Lindy Klim also told New Idea that they wanted the comedic siblings to take out the competition.

Former MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong told our sister publication The Australian Women’s Weekly that it was hard to pick.

“I have come to know and love each of them in very, very different ways,” she said about her relationship with her castmates.

However, she picked Luke and Scott.

Will Luke and Scott win The Amazing Race Australia? We will have to watch and find out! (Credit: Channel 10)

“I didn’t know them at all,” she explained. “They were probably the team that I knew the least out of everybody going into it. [Now] Luke and I message each other at least once a week.”

But fans have their own predictions.

“Georgie and Rob, Steve and Bernie, and Gretel and Epiphany for the top 3,” one fan wrote on social media.

Other fans think Gretel Kileen and her daughter Epiphany Morgan will win. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I want the Curry boys to win, but I think it might be Rob and Georgie taking the win,” another predicted.

Lots of other fans agree about wanting the engaged couple or brothers to win.

“I think they’re all wonderful teams and charities, but I’m going for Gretel & Epiphany, I’d love to see the girls win.”

Another added that all of the remaining teams are strong, and it could be anyone’s game.

Do you think Aesha Scott and Scott Dobson will win? (Credit: Channel 10)

When is The Amazing Race Australia finale airing?

We don’t have an air date yet, but it’s going to be soon! Watch this space to find out more!

