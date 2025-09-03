How Below Deck star Aesha Scott overcame family tragedy to soar to success at sea

Reality TV lovers will be no strangers to Aesha Scott, who rose to fame as a bubbly stew on the Below Deck franchise.

Advertisement

During her ten-year career as a yachtie, Aesha, 33, has seen no shortage of dramatic moments at sea, with viewers eager to follow along with her on the Bravo franchise.

But her thriving career came from a spur-of-the-moment decision, when she set sail after having a difficult time in her New Zealand hometown.

Aesha Scott is best-known for appearing on Below Deck. (Credit: Bravo)

Where is Aesha Scott from?

Aesha was born in 1991 and raised in Tauranga, a small city on New Zealand’s North Island.

Advertisement

She faced some difficult challenges during her childhood as her mother struggled with alcohol addiction and her parents got divorced.

“I felt like if I didn’t ease tension or make people feel good, then maybe mum would drink more,” she said of her childhood while appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

“It’s such a horrible disease and [I’ve been] watching her struggle with it my whole life. I truly would not wish addiction on anyone.”

Further tragedy hit when Aesha’s brother Reuben died at the age of 24 from a glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive tumour that affects the brain.

Advertisement

Aesha has used her public profile to raise awareness around the disease and is an ambassador for Peace of Mind Foundation – one of Australia’s leading brain cancer support charities.

After leaving her family home in Tauranga, Aesha got a double science degree from Victoria University in Wellington before returning back to her hometown.

However, after struggling to find work, she made the bold decision to set sail and become a yachtie alongside her sister, and within days, they were travelling to France for their new chapter.

“It all happened very quickly, which is exactly what I like, I like being very impulsive,” she told 7News.

Advertisement

Aesha Scott first starred on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

What is Aesha Scott famous for?

Her overnight career decision led to a thriving 10-year career working on luxury yachts – and even a stint on reality TV when she joined the Below Deck franchise in 2019.

She made her debut as second stew on Below Deck Mediterranean’s fourth season and made an impression by striking up a romance with Deckhand Jack Stirrup.

However, their relationship was short-lived as it came to a dramatic end due to Jack’s infidelity, with the news shocking fans when it was revealed after Season 4 came to an end.

Advertisement

Aesha returned to the show in the latter end of Season 5 and went on to join Below Deck Down Under’s debut season as chief stew in 2022.

She led the cast on board the Thalassa for the first two series but decided not to return to the ship for the third instalment.

Why did Aesha Scott leave Below Deck Down Under?

Aesha left Below Deck Down Under to return to her roots on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Advertisement

She stepped back from Captain Jason Chambers’ crew to instead rejoin Captain Sandy Yawn’s superyacht.

After Aesha’s return for the show’s ninth series, Sandy shared her joy over reuniting with her former stew.

“How can you not love Aesha?” she told The Daily Mail. “She went off and trained and came back with a mad skillset; she’s killing it.”

“I have mad respect for her, and she’s engaged and wants to be there, she’s present and passionate – she has all the elements.”

Advertisement

Aesha also moved jobs so she could focus on wedding planning after getting engaged to Scott Dobson.

Aesha left Below Deck Down Under to rejoin Sandy Yawn’s crew. (Credit: Getty)

Are Aesha Scott and Scott Dobson still together?

Yes! Aesha and Scott Dobson are set to tie the knot in March 2026 after getting engaged in May 2024.

They have known each other since high school, but didn’t start dating until 2020 after reconnecting as adults.

Advertisement

The lovebirds only went from strength to strength and bought a house together in early 2024.

Scott then got down on one knee during a romantic proposal near their hometown in New Zealand.

“Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised,” Aesha told Us Weekly at the time.

Aesha Scott is set to marry Scott Dobson in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The couple will be saying “I do” in their native New Zealand, but aren’t planning on having a traditional wedding.

“We’re going down a not-so-traditional route, and we are doing all Thai food because I’m obsessed with Thai,’ Aesha told People Magazine.

“If I’m a little bit tipsy after the afternoon drinks, I want to sit down, I want to slurp up a curry. I just want to sit there in spice heaven, so we’re going to do Thai food.”

They were originally due to get married in 2025, but pushed back the date because of the pressures of wedding planning.

Advertisement

Scott will also be joining Aesha on screen as they join the cast of The Amazing Race Australia 2025.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.