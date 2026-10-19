“A lot of consideration”: Beatrice’s major separation decision after parents’ downfall

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have had a difficult time after their parents’ royal exile, and now they’ve made a major decision.

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Insiders tell New Idea that the sisters have decided to “go their separate ways” and shed their reputation as a “package deal” in royal circles.

“The York sisters have always been treated as a single unit for royal purposes,” our source explains.

Beatrice and Eugenie are forging their own paths. (Credit: Getty)

“Since becoming mums and having their own families, it just doesn’t sit right, and it’s incredibly inconvenient with young kids.

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“They’re both actually very different people – Beatrice loves tech while Eugenie’s the artist – but they’re still treated as a ‘BeaGenie’ package deal.”

There’s no feud or fallout between the sisters. Instead, they want to forge their own paths as individuals without being defined by their disgraced parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

“This has been something that’s bothered them now and then for years and was part of Eugenie’s decision to base her family in Portugal,” an insider says.

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“Their recent gloomy meeting with their mum made them realise they’re on their own, but they have to spread their wings.”

According to our insider, forging separate public identities could help the sisters promote their individual standing in the wake of the York scandal.

The sisters were once inseparable from their mother, Sarah Ferguson, but now keep their distance publicly. (Credit: Instagram)

Beatrice, 38, and Eugenie, 36, were once inseparable from their mother, Fergie, but the family is no longer presenting the same united front.

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However, while they remain distant publicly, they are believed to be supporting their mother behind the scenes.

Since Fergie’s move from the Austrian Alps to England’s Home Counties, Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly both visited her new home.

Fergie has been shunned over her links to Jeffrey Epstein, with both she and Andrew being stripped of their royal titles and evicted from the Royal Lodge.

The sisters don’t want to be a “package deal” anymore. (Credit: Getty)

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Since the controversy, Beatrice and Eugenie have kept a public distance from their parents while being supported by King Charles.

The scandal has certainly changed things for the Yorks, and insiders believe the sisters are focusing on forging their own identities, for the sake of their own families.

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