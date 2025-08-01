“Jonathan is furious”: Australian Survivor’s shocking theme for 2026 revealed

We are weeks away from Australian Survivor: Australia v The World airing, but production has already begun for the 2026 season.

Next year’s season will already be different, because it will won’t be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia.

And sources have revealed that he is not happy about the upcoming season.

Australian Survivor legend David Genat was spotted going overseas to film the 2026 season. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is hosting Australian Survivor 2026?

According to the Daily Mail, the next season is in production, with David Genat as the host.

When the news of Jonathan’s axing was announced, there was speculation that the former contestant would be taking his place.

David was recently spotted going overseas to film the season, but no other details have been confirmed.

“It’s a cost-cutting move, plain and simple,” a source close to production claimed.

A producer also told the publication that he was calling past contestants to “vent”.

Another season of Australian Survivor is on the way. (Credit: Channel 10)

What is the Australian Survivor 2026 theme?

Insiders told the publication that the theme is “Revenge and Redemption”, which has reportedly struck a nerve with the former host.

“Jonathan is gutted,” a friend of his said.

“This theme feels personal. Everyone in the Survivor community can see it for what it is.”

According to the article, next year’s contestants are castaways who have been “burned, betrayed or blindsided”.

“Now he’s been dumped and the show’s taking a victory lap with a theme that cuts deep,” the insider continued.

“The new set of players have all signed up for revenge, redemption and resurrection. It’s about fighting back after being hard done by and it feels ironic that JLP fits that theme.”

We are sure there’ll be plenty of drama next year. (Credit: Channel 10)

When is Australian Survivor airing in 2026?

It’s a long way away, so we don’t have an exact date yet.

But, if previous seasons are anything to go by, it’s likely to air in January.

