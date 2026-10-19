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Straight to the pool room! All-star cast revealed for new The Castle

Meet The Kerrigans 2.0.
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A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
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It’s one of Australia’s most beloved films and now The Castle is hitting the stage!

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The 1997 flick tells the story of the Kerrigan family, led by patriarch Darryl, who are forced to vacate their house by Melbourne airport by government and airport authorities and decide to fight back.

Whilst the film featured a stellar cast including Michael Caton, Anne Tenney, Stephen Curry and even a young Eric Bana, New Idea had the chance to meet the Kerrigans 2.0 who will be starring in the stage show.

Meet the Kerrigans 2.0! (Credit: Her Majesty’s Theatre Melbourne)

Filling Michael Caton’s shoes as Daryl will be Heartbreak High and Wentworth actor Justin Smith.

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Speaking to New Idea at the show’s press day in Melbourne, theatre star Christie Whelan Browne who will play matriarch Sal Kerrigan, admitted that rissoles will definitely still be on the menu.

“Sal is always trying in the kitchen but she always comes back to the good old rissole because the whole Kerrigan family love them,” she tells New Idea.

“But of course, no matter what she cooks they all think it’s incredible. They love their mum so much  – and I think my family could learn a lot from the Kerrigans about appreciating my cooking!”

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The original film of The Castle is a certified Aussie classic. (Credit: Supplied)
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Meanwhile Ed Oxenbould, who will play Dale Kerrigan on stage, admitted that he hopes to see the original Dale, Stephen Curry in the audience on opening night.

The actor who rose to fame on Puberty Blues tells us, “I haven’t met Stephen but I hope maybe at opening night, maybe he’ll come in a baseball cap all clandestine and undercover one time.

“I’m going to be very nervous performing in front of him but I think hopefully I’ll get his seal of approval and all will be good.”

The stage show cast spoke to press in Melbourne in October 2026. (Credit: New Idea)
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The Castle stage show cast

Darryl Kerrigan – Justin Smith (Michael Caton in movie)

Sal Kerrigan – Christie Whelan Brown (Anne Tenney in movie)

Dale Kerrigan – Ed Oxenbould (Steven Curry in movie)

Tracey Kerrigan – Stefanie Graham (Sophie Lee in movie)

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Wayne Kerrigan – Joel Jackson (Wayne Hope in film)

Steve Kerrigan – Marcus McKenzie (Anthony Simcoe in movie)

Con Petropoulous – Roman Delo (Eric Bana in movie)

When will The Castle stage show start?

Whilst it’s a little way away, if you’re waiting to buy tickets, you’re dreamin’.

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The Castle stage show will premiere at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on March 27 2027.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Profile picture of Alexandra Lilly
Alexandra Lilly
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Senior Content Producer - Entertainment

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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