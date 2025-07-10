It’s been 28 years since The Castle was released – and boy, it was a ripper!

Advertisement

Even after all these years, the quintessential Aussie flick’s famous lines such as, “How’s the serenity,” and “This is going straight to the pool room,” are still being quoted by Aussie’s everywhere.

So, when three of the films stars – Stephen Curry, Michael Caton and Anthony Simcoe – recently reunited for a new Uber Green ad, fans were stoked.

“Tell me I’m dreamin’. So good to see these three back together,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Everything about this is iconic,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“This ad is going straight to the pool room,” someone joked.

Stephen, Michael and Anthony surprised fans when they appeared in an Uber Greens campaign this week. (Credit: Uber Greens)

Chatting about their decision to get back together, Stephen reveals it was actually his idea to bring good mates and co-stars Michael and Anthony on board.

“Yeah so I take the money, they bring the muscle,” he told Today’s Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, adding he still can’t believe how successful the movie was, and still is.

Advertisement

“All those lines from the film have become such a part of the vernacular that the next generation of people coming through, don’t even know they’re quoting the film. It’s just become part of the fabric of Australians,” he said.

The Castle, a story about a Melbourne family trying to save their home from the government, featured a cracker list of Aussie stars including Eric Bana, Anne Tenney and Tiriel Mora and only took 11 days to film.

“We all knew it was a great script,” Michael recalls, admitting was also surprised by it’s popularity.

The Castle was made in 1997 and became an instant hit. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

“Great scripts have come and gone and the films have done nothing. This just surprised us all.”

Anthony chimed in: “But when it took off, I was almost in disbelief about the impact it had,” he said.

“Here all of a sudden you have something that not only people watched at the time but to have something that people remember 25 something years later, it’s still….”

Now, after seeing Darryl, Dale and Steve back together, fans are calling for a sequel.

Advertisement

“I think it’s time for a sequel” one commented.