Nicole Kidman gets “momager” tips as she plots major career move for Sunday

Nicole Kidman has been quite the proud mother since her daughter, Sunday Rose, made her modelling debut.

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The Australian actress, 59, was initially apprehensive about Sunday, 18, entering the fashion industry at such a young age, but has since become one of her daughter’s biggest supporters as she builds her career.

And Nicole’s most recent appearance at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show has set tongues wagging.

While the mother and daughter have been all but inseparable at fashion shows lately, Nicole stepped out solo this time, raising the question of whether she could have been scoping out the show for Sunday.

Nicole Kidman has been guiding Sunday Rose through her modelling career. (Credit: Getty)

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Sunday is already a Paris Fashion Week regular, having walked for Miu Miu and Christian Dior, but Victoria’s Secret would represent a huge milestone in her budding career.

And it isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Taylor Hill joined the brand at 19, and Australian model Alannah Walton walked the show at 18 – the same age Sunday is now.

Given Nicole’s initial nerves about her daughter entering the fashion industry so young, she may have been keen to see the Victoria’s Secret spectacle for herself before green-lighting anything.

In fact, Nicole was sat on the front row alongside Vanessa Bryant, whose daughter Natalia, 23, was making her Victoria’s Secret debut. It certainly seemed like the golden opportunity to get some “momager” tips for Sunday’s career.

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Nicole has been eagerly cheering Sunday on at Paris Fashion Week and remains a firm supporter of her modelling ambitions.

But she’s also been protective of Sunday, having experienced firsthand what it’s like to find fame as a teenager.

Nicole and her now-ex-husband, Keith Urban, largely kept their daughters, Sunday and Faith, out of the spotlight when they were growing up, making their eldest daughter’s determination to model an adjustment.

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“It’s understandable why this would be a difficult process for Nicole,” a source told New Idea at the time.

Nicole Kidman sat on the front row with Vanessa Bryant, whose daughter Natalia was walking the runway. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sunday’s very impatient and she’s really serious about her career in fashion. She also knows how important networking is. She knows the pitfalls of fame.”

When Sunday made her modelling debut aged 16, Nicole laid down some firm rules, with school always having to come first.

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But with Sunday having graduated earlier this year, she can now focus on modelling full-time.

So, will Victoria’s Secret be the next big goal on Sunday’s modelling bucket list?