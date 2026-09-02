“Avoid at all costs”: “Unconventional” advice Nicole gave Sunday Rose

She’s amped up her social media presence since turning 18 – and sparked intrigue in the process – but now sources say Nicole Kidman’s eldest daughter Sunday Rose is learning an “unconventional” lesson from her mum that’s influenced her approach to dating and life.

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Sunday – one of Nicole’s two daughters with ex-husband Keith Urban – has been active on Instagram in recent weeks – sharing snapshots of her glamorous life on holiday in Italy and on modelling shoots.

One photo among a series shared by the young star on July 20, appeared to show a double bed in her Italian hotel room, with eagle-eyed onlookers noticing that it seemed to have been slept in on both sides.

One friend of Sunday’s – Romy Mars, who is the daughter of famed filmmaker Sofia Coppola – even took to the comments section of the post, writing simply “tea” – a subtle sign perhaps that there was “tea”, or gossip, about the trip that she was waiting for her mate to share.

Fellow nepo baby Romy Mars, a friend of Sunday Rose, took to the comments to write “Tea” – a sign that there was perhaps some gossip from her Italian jaunt. (Credit: Instagram/sundayrose)

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While a source previously told Woman’s Day that Nicole protects her daughter’s dating life like “a vault”, insiders tell New Idea that there’s a rather unusual way she’s taught her girls to be “tough” in their own right.

Indeed, Nicole gave an insight into the Kidman way of doing things in a recent interview with her niece Lucia Hawley, to promote her new film Practical Magic 2.

In the chat, Lucia explained how the Kidman women “sway to the more magical side” – leading Nicole to share a secret that surprised her co-star Sandra Bullock.

“If I’m a little bit upset with someone, I will write their name and put it in the freezer,” Nicole shared.

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“What does that do?” Sandra asked.

“Freezes them out,” Nicole laughed.

Now a source tells New Idea that the Hollywood star has urged her daughters to take the same approach as they navigate dating and life in the spotlight.

Now Sunday Rose has turned 18, her mum wans her to be “tough”. (Credit: Instagram/sundayrose)

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“Nicole has always taught her girls the importance of staying calm and to keep their side of the street clean and classy whenever possible. But she’s also drummed home how they need to stand tall when they need to, so if someone takes advantage of them or treats them in an unpleasant or unfair way then there comes a point when all bets are off,” the insider shared.

“She wants her girls to be tough, in other words, and to keep it front and centre of their minds that you don’t mess with the Kidman women!

“That means she, Sunday and Faith all abide by the mantra of standing their ground and not taking BS off people who try to undermine or make them feel small in any way.”

Nicole Kidman wants her girls to stand their ground in a tough world. (Credit: Getty)

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The source adds that Nicole wants Sunday Rose and her sister Faith Margaret, 15, to be “tough and resilient” and if that means hexing the names of those who have upset them by putting them in the freezer, so be it.

“Right now she’s especially protective towards Sunday Rose as she makes her way in the cutthroat world of fashion and inevitably starts dating,” the source continues, adding her daughter’s dating life gives Nicole “a fair amount of anxiety” like any parent.

Naturally, Nicole’s outlook on life has been shaped by her own dating life.

She was just 23 when she married Top Gun star Tom Cruise, with the duo together for a decade before their highly-publicised split.

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“She’s an open book about the mistakes she made herself at around that age, looking back her biggest regret is that she wasn’t stronger at times and that she didn’t stick up for herself at times,” the insider goes on.

“That’s something she wants Sunday to avoid at all costs, which is why she’s drumming home this ‘take no prisoners’ philosophy right now, when she’s at an age that will define how she allows herself to be treated for the rest of her life.”

Sunday Rose is forging her own path in life as a model. (Credit: Getty)

The mole adds that Sunday remains totally “in awe of her mum” and looks up to her as a “true heroine”.

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“So it goes without saying she’s super grateful for the life lessons and following all the advice to the letter,” the insider adds.

“Practicing any form of witchcraft may be a little unconventional to a lot of people but for the Kidman girls it’s a wonderful defence mechanism that works like a charm!”