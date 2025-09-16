Fans slam Beau Ryan for “condescending” stunt on The Amazing Race Australia

Beau Ryan has landed himself in hot water for his behaviour on The Amazing Race Australia.

Each episode, the host waits at all of the pit stops with a local, and fans have had enough of how he speaks to them.

On September 14, the teams travelled through Uzbekistan.

When Beau spoke to the greeter at the local pit stop, he asked if he spoke English. When he indicated that he didn’t, the host continued to speak to him in English.

“It seemed condescending and excluded the local guy from taking any meaningful part in the dialogue with contestants,” one fan of the show vented. “Heard of an interpreter?”

While he’s been waiting for the contestants at each pit stop, Beau has been asking the greeters about different Australian references.

Beau was called out for his behaviour in Uzbekistan. (Credit: Channel 10 )

For example, one greeter said he played football, so the host asked if he meant the NRL.

In the past, he even told them about his sporting career!

Another fan complained that it was insulting and disrespectful.

“It’s getting a bit old, and also borderline disrespectful?” they began. “Like yeah, I get that it’s for TV, but he could tone it down a bit and maybe lean more into learning their culture, rather than making constant Aussie references?”

As much as it isn’t ill-intended, fans do not want a bar of it.

“The mat greeters always seem to look like they’re waiting for the chance to escape from Beau,” another observed. “Maybe it’s just me, but maybe he needs to tone down the wacky humour, a teensy bit?”

Beau Ryan has come under fire for his comments to pit stop greeters on The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

A former show production source told TV Tonight that the greeters are usually local dignitaries, models or locals there to willingly represent their city.

“It’s important to be respectful to the pit stop greeters, and clue givers for that matter,” they said.

“Some are hysterically funny and their humour shines through but I’d want to be confident the host is on point if he / she is trying to crack jokes with them. Especially if those jokes are meant to solicit a vague reaction about an Aussie icon,” they said.

“Remember, we’re there to celebrate their culture, not the other way round.”

Executive producer Sophia Mogford also told Mediaweek that locations are scouted months in advance on the show. Local teams are also consulted to ensure the show respects cultural sensitivities during the challenges.