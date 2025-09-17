How sliding into his crush’s Instagram DMs scored Rob Mills a wife-to-be

These days, it’s not uncommon for people to meet in a more modern manner than our grandparents did.

Advertisement

Between dating apps and the plethora of social media outlets available at our fingertips, it’s no wonder Cupid’s arrow has gone digital.

While Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s most beloved couples, their relationship may never have come to be if it weren’t for the added help of social media!

Scroll on for everything you need to know about their romance.

Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny announced their engagement on New Year’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

How did Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny meet?

For singer and actor Rob Mills, the ease of digital communications has helped him immensely in his romantic pursuits. After spotting former ABC presenter Georgie Tunny on TV a few years ago, he decided to slide into her DMs on Instagram.

“I had been living the single life and going on lots of horrible Tinder dates. Then one morning in 2018, I flicked on the television to ABC News Breakfast and went ‘Who is that?!’” the performer told the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2020.

“She was beautiful and articulate. I needed to know her. I Googled ‘Who is the new ABC sports presenter?’, and Georgie’s name came up. I sent her a direct message on Instagram, which opened with, ‘I promise I’m not crazy,'” he told the publication.

Advertisement

Luckily for Rob, Georgie recognised Rob from his Australian Idol days – a show which she was an avid fan of during his season while she was in high school.

Since that initial DM slide, a loving relationship blossomed, and in 2020, the former Neighbours star told our sister publication Now To Love what he believed the key to their success was.

“I read somewhere once that if both people think that they’re batting above their average, the relationship is in a good place,” Rob said.

“I think she’s just a sensational human being. She’s funny, a lot smarter than me, [and] she inspires me with her work ethic and who she is as a human. I think we worked because we talk and we talk a lot about what works, what doesn’t work for us, the monthly reviews [laughs].”

Advertisement

“She was beautiful and articulate. I needed to know her” (Credit: Instagram)

Do Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny live together?

Almost a year after that interview, Rob chatted to another one of our sister publications (WHO) and revealed the couple had hit a new milestone in their relationship.

“We’re tracking along nicely, we’re coming up to three years, and we’ve just moved into our place. She was living at my place in the city, and we’ve just moved out of there and into our place, which is lovely,” Rob spilled.

“We’re doing adult stuff – we’re going furniture shopping and buying a couch.”

Advertisement

“I think she’s just a sensational human being. She’s funny, a lot smarter than me, she inspires me with her work ethic and who she is as a human. ” (Credit: Instagram)

Are Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny engaged?

But the best was yet to come for the smitten pair, and as the calendar ticked over to 2022, Rob and Georgie were clearly ready to solidify their romance even further.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, Rob announced the happy news fans had been waiting for – he’d put a ring on it!

“Best road trip of my life. I asked this girl to be my wife…” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple together, with Georgie brandishing an engagement ring.

Advertisement

“Happy New Year, everyone. Hope you learnt some new skills throughout the last few years. Went deeper. Loved harder. Listened more. It’s worth it.

“Had a few beers with a mate the other day. He offered up some advice about marriage… ‘Give.’ That was it. Simple. I’m gonna give it a go. Cause she’s worth it.”

All smiles following their engagement! (Credit: Instagram)

Are Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny married?

No, Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny are not yet married.

Advertisement

Rob did, however, reveal exclusively to New Idea in a September 2025 interview when they planned on tying the knot.

“We’re both terrible at planning anything,” the star shared with a laugh.

“What was good on The Amazing Race is that every day, everything was planned for us. Some of the guys who do all the challenge planning said, “Yeah, we can do your wedding.”

“That could be a fun wedding for people to come to. We could do a day of challenges,” he added.

Advertisement

While there are no concrete plans for the big day yet, the star was adamant that the wedding was still “definitely happening.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.