EXCLUSIVE: The one thing that Rob Mills will never stop fighting for

Music has been a mainstay in the life of acclaimed Australian actor, television host, and singer-songwriter Rob Mills for as long as he can remember.

Advertisement

While he shot to fame in 2003 as a finalist on Australian Idol, his passion for the performing arts began at a much younger age through his involvement in the school choir, and his ability to take music as a subject for his senior years of high school.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, the 43-year-old says taking part in music programs as a child had a “huge impact” on the course of his life, and subsequently his career.

“It helped me connect with other people. It helped with self-reflection,” he tells us.

Rob shot to fame way back in 2003 on Australian Idol. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

That’s why, when he was tapped on the shoulder to become an ambassador a decade ago, and then again to become a board member more recently for the Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF), he jumped at the opportunity.

The not-for-profit organisation was founded in 2002 as a means of improving access to music education for disadvantaged children and youth across the country by providing free musical instruments, free music therapy, and free music classes for those who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

It was the dream of founder Don Spencer OAM that every child should have access to music education, no matter their socio-economic background.

In the years since, ACMF has only continued to expand, with a cohort of famous faces lending their voices to the important work the organisation does every year in schools, hospitals, and juvenile detention centres across the country.

Advertisement

The star has been an ambassador for the ACMF for more than a decade and joined the board in 2025. (Credit: Supplied)

Rob says that he has seen the boost in confidence children experience after taking part in an ACMF run music lesson firsthand.

“If you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” he tells us.

“When you learn to write music, you learn to be vulnerable in front of others. It helps you connect on a deeper level.”

Advertisement

“The confidence that you get from doing music and having to perform in front of other people is incredible. It’s a well-rounded life skill that you can use forever. If you can stand up on a stage in front of people, you can stand up in a boardroom and speak. [Music] gives you the confidence to do so many other things,” he adds.

The singer says he has witnessed first-hand the tangible difference music programs such as the ones run by the ACMF have made in the lives of Australian kids. (Credit: Supplied)

Along with fostering creativity, access to music programs can also improve overall well-being and help achieve positive educational and behavioural outcomes, says Rob.

“Children’s numeracy and literacy skills improved when you do music. It’s been proven. Programs like this have even helped raise attendance levels in schools,” he tells us.

Advertisement

The programs have also been proven to increase self-esteem and resilience in the young Aussies who have taken part.

“It’s crucial that we champion the universal right for every Australian child to experience the joy and developmental benefits of creating music, regardless of their background,” the Australian Idol alumni also shared when his board appointment was first announced.

Rob at a recent ACMF music workshop at a primary school. (Credit: Supplied)

While ACMF has come a long way since it was founded 23 years ago, there is still plenty of work to do to bridge the gap in music education inequality for young Australians.

Advertisement

“It’s my goal that in 10 to 10 years, ACMF doesn’t need to exist. That all these music programs are fully funded by the government,” Rob shares with us.

“If you believe that music can really make a difference in a child’s life and can help in any way, please donate or send us an email if you want to get involved.”

You can read more about the important work the ACMF does and help fund free ACMF-run music classes for disadvantaged youth here.