All of the signs fans think reveal that The Amazing Race Australia is rigged

When it comes to reality TV, it is easy to assume that it’s all too good to be true and that everything is rigged to someone’s benefit or detriment.

And The Amazing Race Australia is no exception.

Every year, all of the contestants do extraordinary challenges that take them out of their comfort zones.

Locations are scouted months in advance, and the show consults with locals to ensure they are done authentically and respectfully.

Is The Amazing Race Australia rigged? (Credit: Channel 10)

All the contestants have different backgrounds and strengths. Sometimes, they are too much in their elements.

Which begs the question: is the show rigged?

Find out what we know below.

The Curry brothers have been doing well in The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Is The Amazing Race Australia rigged?

This year, some of the contestants have thrived in the challenge.

For instance, in Uzbekistan, they were tasked with planting potatoes. It just so happens that Stephen Curry’s wife taught him how to grow potatoes long before he entered the competition.

It might be a pure coincidence, but it’s a very specific skill to have under your belt.

The brothers have been doing well during the competition, so it remains to be seen if they make it to the final.

Luke O’Halloran also did well in one of the tasks in Uzbekistan.

With a background in medical science and imaging, he knew exactly what to do when he had to clean the intestines that were provided.

On the other side of the coin, the odds have also been stacked against them.

Eating challenges are synonymous with The Amazing Race, where contestants try local delicacies.

Often, they struggle to get through them.

Scott was unable to eat the bread in this challenge due to severe allergies. (Credit: Channel 10)

But this season, Scott O’Halloran couldn’t complete part of the challenge, because he had severe anaphylaxis.

He could eat some of the food, but his brother had to pick up the slack and struggled to finish it.

There have also been questions raised about time penalties.

In the first episode, Ed Kavalee and Tiffany Hall served a 20-minute time penalty in Nepal and were sadly eliminated.

When Stephen and Bernard Curry took a time penalty, it was 30 minutes, and instead of going to the mat, they had to complete it at their challenge.

“I’m confused? How come some time penalties are sat out at the mat, and how come some are sat out at the detour/task?” one fan asked.

In another instance, one team took a 40-minute time penalty.