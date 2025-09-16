Ant Middleton’s Aussie TV career at risk after The Amazing Race controversy

Ant Middleton’s TV career in Australia is on the rocks after his brother’s actions on The Amazing Race Australia, a source has revealed.

The former SAS Australia instructor and his brother, Dan, were disqualified from the show after a code of conduct breach.

During a production break, Dan allegedly got into an aggressive altercation with brothers Luke and “Sassy” Scott O’Halloran.

Their exit was quietly announced at the start of the second episode on September 9.

Ant and Dan Middleton were quickly disqualified from The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

What happened to Ant Middleton?

Even though Ant was not involved in the incident, a source has told the Daily Mail that the controversy has put his career in jeopardy Down Under.

“Any talk of Ant returning for another season of SAS Australia or being considered for new formats on free-to-air has completely disappeared,” the TV insider said.

“The networks don’t want the baggage anymore.”

After their disqualification, Ant told Yahoo! Lifestyle that he was not told much but respected the network’s decision.

Dan allegedly got into an altercation with Luke and Scott on The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

“It’s such a bizarre situation, as I haven’t been privy to any information, as I wasn’t present when a situation unfolded with my brother, and due to confidentiality, the only thing the production could tell me is that our team couldn’t continue due to a situation that unfolded with my brother,” he told the outlet.

“I respect the production’s choice to keep the edit minimal with our participation to protect their brand. Strange situation, but one that’s completely out of my control and had nothing to do with [me]!”

Since his departure, fans have been divided.

“Viewers loved the intensity he brought,” they told the Daily Mail. “But you can’t outrun a reputation forever. Ant has run out of fresh starts here.”

Ant shot to stardom in Australia when he was recruited for SAS Australia on Channel Seven.

Ant Middleton was the host of SAS: Who Dares Wins in the UK before he worked on the show in Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Why did Channel 4 let go of Ant Middleton?

Before that, he was a chief instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins in the UK, but was dropped in 2021, due to “personal conduct”.

At the time, Ant had faced criticism over his disparaging tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins,” Channel 4 said at the time.

“Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct, it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

After that announcement was made, four women who worked with him alleged that he made “lewd and suggestive comments” on set. He denied those allegations.

Another source also told the Daily Mail that he could turn to the US for opportunities.

“He’s got the look, the presence, and the stories to tell,” one industry figure said.

“But the US is a much harder nut to crack than Australia or the UK. Networks there do their homework, they’ll know the controversies that have followed him. It won’t be easy.”

In 2013, the former soldier was also found guilty of the unlawful wounding of a police officer and common assault on another person outside a nightclub.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ended up serving four.