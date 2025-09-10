Beau Ryan breaks his silence about Dan Middleton’s disqualification from The Amazing Race Australia

Beau Ryan has revealed how Ant Middleton reacted when he found out that he was being disqualified from The Amazing Race Australia because of his brother Dan Middleton’s actions.

During the second episode, the host explained in a voiceover that they were booted off the show due to a “breach of the code of conduct”.

Speaking on Triple M Breakfast a day after the episode aired, Beau said he was “anxious” to record the voiceover.

“I voiced it, obviously, earlier in the year. A lot of it’s blown up online and social media, but the health and safety of everyone involved is our priority,” he explained.

Beau Ryan explained what really happened with Dan Middleton on The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Why did Ant and Dan Middleton get disqualified from The Amazing Race Australia?

A month after this year’s cast was announced, the Herald Sun reported that a verbal altercation took place between some of the cast.

A day later, the network confirmed it and said a team was disqualified.

Beau said Dan confronted Luke and Scott O’Halloran in a hotel around the pool area, during a production break.

“The production company was made aware of it, and the network, and I woke up to the news that they were disqualified.”

“And Dan, I spoke to Ant in the morning, and then I saw both the brothers, obviously on race day.”

Luke and Scott O’Halloran have also spoken about the incident. (Credit: Channel 10)

When he spoke with the former SAS Australia instructor, Beau said he was “disappointed”.

“He was disappointed that not only was there an incident, but also that his time on the race was over. But our priority was Luke and Scott at the time,” the Channel 10 host said.

While everyone got along, the former Wests Tigers player said it had an impact on the cast.

“And I think after that moment, it sort of put everyone on notice, firstly, that you’ve got to obviously look after each other first and foremost, and secondly, that it wasn’t a holiday,” he said.

“People are competing. People are representing themselves, their families, their charities.”

He also added that Luke and Scott “managed to put it aside and perform for their charity, the Children’s Hospital”.

Beau Ryan said Dan and Ant Middleton were quickly disqualified from The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

What have Luke and Scott said about Dan Middleton?

After the episode aired, the TikTok sensations told Confidential that Dan approached them six times.

When he did, he was “making remarks and gestures that we found homophobic, offensive, intimidatory, and disturbing”.

“Each time he (Dan) came over to us, the encounters felt increasingly more aggressive. At one point, he was right up in our faces, surrounded by some of the other cast members, who seemed to us to be as uncomfortable as we were.

“At this point, Brendan Fevola physically stepped in, putting himself between us and Dan and trying to de-escalate the situation. Brendan did this more than once.”

Ant Middleton has spoken out about being kicked off The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What has Ant Middleton said about being disqualified from The Amazing Race Australia?

While the other stars have been posting about each leg of the race on social media, Ant and Dan have not.

However, Ant did break his silence about the disqualification with Pedestrian TV.

“Unfortunately, I’m not at liberty to disclose any information as I had absolutely nothing to do with this situation and due to confidentiality, they’re not allowed to tell me anything,” he said.

When asked if he was being prohibited from posting about the show or if he made that choice, he explained that he made that decision.

“Personal choice not to post as I’m extremely busy with other projects,” he added.