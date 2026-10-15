The telling signs that Farmer Tom and Georgie’s wedding was off amid shock split news

Farmer Tom Martin and Georgie Lavery were meant to be walking down the aisle, but she has revealed they have sadly split.

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The couple met during the 2025 season of Farmer Wants a Wife, and confirmed their engagement in July 2026, after Tom popped the question at Avalon Falls in January.

Three months on, Georgie confirmed that the wedding has been called off.

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Georgie and Tom have sadly split just months after their engagement. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“Unfortunately, Tom and I have decided it’s best for us to go our separate ways,” she revealed to our sister publication, Woman’s Day.

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She then explained the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“It’s been a really difficult decision, but ultimately, we’ve come to realise that we’re just not on the same wavelength anymore,” she shared.

“As sad as it is, we feel it’s the right decision for us both moving forward.”

While the news has shocked fans, the paediatric nurse’s recent social media activity has raised eyebrows.

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At the time of publication, Georgie had photos of herself and her ex-fiance together on her Instagram profile, but most of her posts since the January engagement are of her out with friends or solo.

In fact, just five days before the split news broke, the paediatric nurse shared a video montage where her engagement ring was nowhere to be seen.

“Happy Paediatric Nurses Week so those who celebrate,” she captioned her post. “We are so lucky to have the best job in the world (and getting to wear fun scrubs everyday).”

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No ring? (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were ecstatic when Georgie and Tom confirmed their engagement, which aired during the 2026 season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

At the time, the teasers suggested one of the 2026 farmers was going to propose, but New Idea revealed the couple in question weeks before it aired.

Fans are heartbroken that they’ve called it quits. (Credit: Instagram)

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“It was designed to look like a fairytale moment to cement the series as a legitimate place to find your happily ever after,” our insider dished at the time.

Woman’s Day also revealed that the former couple intended to tie the knot in April 2027 at Magpie’s Nest winery in Wagga Wagga.

Prior to their split, they called Tom’s farm in Borambola, NSW, home.

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