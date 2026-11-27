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If you’re looking to make Christmas extra special this year, Spotlight has you covered.

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Whether it’s decorations for the tree, table displays, or even a fun project to make for someone you love, you’ll be able to find everything you need.

As someone who makes Christmas hats and trees for people every year, I can attest to Spotlight nailing the Christmas spirit. I have been there so often in the last few months that the staff recognise me!

Not sure if that’s a flex, or exposing that I don’t buy enough supplies at a time. Moving on from that, though.

Spotlight has all of your Christmas decorating and gifting needs sorted! (Credit: Supplied)

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If you love to theme your home for Christmas, the store has read your mind, because it has everything.

Think red on red, or tartan for those who love a traditional Christmas colour palette. Think bows galore, from statement bows for your tree, or even one you can make for your front door.

And what is Christmas without nutcrackers? They have those in spades too.

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For those who love a touch of pink (or lots of it), there are glass ornaments and quirky ornaments.

Other trimmings that will make your home or tree extra special include sparkling ornaments and feathers.

It’s time to get creative! (Credit: Supplied)

What you can make

If you’re like me and want to get creative for the festive season, but maybe aren’t sure where to start, Spotlight also has patterns and guides.

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Think paper and ribbon chains, which can be done in an afternoon with glittery cardstock or stunning ribbons.

If you’re ambitious, there are also Christmas tree skirt patterns. I personally recommend using a classic fabric with a sparkle, such as the Cream Stars Metallics fabric, or even the Snowflake Mottle Metallics in red, or the Glitter Plaid, which I buy year after year without fail.