Beauty bargains to techy treats: Team New Idea’s ultimate Christmas wishlist

It’s that time of year again! We can literally count down the days until Christmas and that means it’s time to get shopping.

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Whether you’re buying for friends, family or even your colleague in the inevitable office Secret Santa, it can be hard to find the perfect gift.

However Team New Idea is here to help with some present inspiration.

From the treats we want for ourselves to what we’ll be buying for our loved ones, keep scrolling to see what we’ll be adding to cart.

Soap and Glory’ The Righteous Butter Body Lotion – $9

What a bargain! (Credit: Mecca)

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Senior Copy Editor Sarah’s top pick will cost you less than $10!

The Righteous Butter Body Lotion from Mecca is only $9, and why is it on her list?

“To hydrate my skin during the excruciatingly warm Aussie summer and from all the makeup I’ll be wearing to endless Christmas events!” she laughs.

Ticketek voucher – $25-$250

Sometimes an experience trumps a physical present, especially when your favourite musician or comedian is in town.

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“I feel there are so many concerts these days that I find it hard to choose which I can attend or afford,” Photo Editor Matt says.

“Ticketek make it easy with gift vouchers, so you or a special someone can have the funds on hand at any time.”

With options for $25, $50, $100, $150, $200 or $250, you’ll no doubt make someone’s year.

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Bluey’s Happy Snaps video game – $69.95

Like many mums, Editorial Director Erin is thinking about the kids this year.

“Everyone is obsessed with Bluey so this one was a no-brainer for my family,” she says.

The game can be bought in physical or digital copies and players can look out for familiar spots from the show, create their own scrapbook and turn in-game memories into playful moments for real life.

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Explore Bluey’s world like never before!

Matilda Eau De Parfum By Rosie Jane (50ml) – $168

Lifestyle Editor Bel has found the perfect scent for anyone who wants to smell like a delicious summer pav.

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“With mouth-watering notes of fresh passionfruit, finger lime, and sweet meringue, the Matilda Eau De Parfum by Rosie Jane practically smells like an Aussie Christmas wrapped up into one sleek bottle,” she says.

“I’ve gotten so many compliments when wearing this zesty delight, and my own bottle is running out, so I’m desperate to get my hands on another ASAP. Although a fair warning… you may want to nibble on your arm when wearing this.”

Paperwhite 12th Gen 7 (16GB) Kindle – $369

Travel enthusiast and Art Director Katie is keen to spend her summer reading.

“I want to be able to take multiple books on the go with me without needing to carry around big bulky books. Also the Kindle perfect for taking away when travelling!” she says.

With a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns, the Paperwhite 12th Gen 7 (16GB)can be found in Myer stores and online.