A shopping expert’s guide to The Iconic’s best Black Friday deals in 2026

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We’re officially in the midst of The Iconic’s Black Friday (or Hack Friday) sale season, and with it comes the insatiable itch to score the best deals we can get our hands on.

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The Iconic is known for hosting some of the most coveted sales throughout the year, across fashion, beauty, and wellness brands. And this Black Friday? There’s no doubt it’s one of their best, if I do say so myself (a well-known shopaholic).

But I reckon it’s that same smart and savvy hobby (addiction) of mine that makes me the perfect gal to guide you on what’s hot and what’s not.

In fact, I’ve spent hours scouring for the sweetest fruits, just to save you the hassle of doing it yourself! What can I say – I’m a (self-proclaimed) shopping pro!

So, whether you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh for Spring/Summer, a touch of plumping gloss to scare away the bad days, or you’re just having a browse (we won’t tell on you), scroll to find exactly what we’re adding to cart. You’re welcome!

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Our fave fashion finds

The time between Spring’s final stretch and Summer’s sizzling days calls for flowy silhouettes, a pop of personality, and some relaxed denim to serve as the perfect base.

Accessory must-haves

Who has time to plan ahead on hot days? The perfect accessory add-ons can make even the simplest outfits look super intentional.

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Wellness picks

Holiday season’s festive cheer often comes with a side of end-of-year stress and burnout. Make use of Black Friday to treat yourself to some much-needed TLC.

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Deals for him

Of course, we can’t forget about the men in your life! Spoil him with some new kicks, a smart watch, or some new undies (they always somehow need more!).

Best homes finds

With Christmas soon on its way, Black Friday serves as the perfect time to get your hosting space in order. Fresh bathroom towels, a new cutlery or glass set, and even a travel-sized steamer to smooth everything over!

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When is The Iconic’s Black Friday sale on?

The Iconic’s ‘Hack Friday’ Black Friday sale is on now and will continue until November 17, so get in while you can!

What’s included in The Iconic’s Black Friday sale?

Expect up to 30% off across The Iconic’s Black Friday sale catalogue, which includes deals on women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, beauty, tech, homes and plenty more. Terms and conditions apply.

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