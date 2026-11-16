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Home Shopping Black Friday

A shopping expert’s guide to The Iconic’s best Black Friday deals in 2026

I know a good deal when I see it!
belad
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We’re officially in the midst of The Iconic’s Black Friday (or Hack Friday) sale season, and with it comes the insatiable itch to score the best deals we can get our hands on.

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The Iconic is known for hosting some of the most coveted sales throughout the year, across fashion, beauty, and wellness brands. And this Black Friday? There’s no doubt it’s one of their best, if I do say so myself (a well-known shopaholic).

But I reckon it’s that same smart and savvy hobby (addiction) of mine that makes me the perfect gal to guide you on what’s hot and what’s not.

In fact, I’ve spent hours scouring for the sweetest fruits, just to save you the hassle of doing it yourself! What can I say – I’m a (self-proclaimed) shopping pro!

So, whether you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh for Spring/Summer, a touch of plumping gloss to scare away the bad days, or you’re just having a browse (we won’t tell on you), scroll to find exactly what we’re adding to cart. You’re welcome!

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Our fave fashion finds

The time between Spring’s final stretch and Summer’s sizzling days calls for flowy silhouettes, a pop of personality, and some relaxed denim to serve as the perfect base.

cotton barrel leg pants

AERE Organic Cotton Barrel Leg Pants
$64 (was $100)

SCORE NOW
linen blend top

AERE Embroidered Linen Blend Top
$72 (was $120)

SCORE NOW
floral maxi dress

AERE Rosalee Maxi Dress
$176 (was $220)

SCORE NOW
relaxed denim shorts

Atmos&Here Samira Relaxed Denim Shorts
$48.99 (was $69.99)

SCORE NOW
polka dot dress

Glamorous Square Neckline Mini Shift Dress
$94.50 (was $126)

SCORE NOW
puffy blouse

Tussah Puff Sleeve Button Front Blouse
$49.99 (was $99.99)

SCORE NOW
mid-rise straight jeans

Dazie Florence Mid Straight Jeans
$47.69 (was $89.99)

SCORE NOW
brown maxi dress

Atmos&Here Eire Maxi Dress
$67.49 (was $89.99)

SCORE NOW

Accessory must-haves

Who has time to plan ahead on hot days? The perfect accessory add-ons can make even the simplest outfits look super intentional.

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metallic leather mules

AERE Tala Leather Mules
$98 (was $140)

SCORE NOW
brown leather tote

PETA & JAIN Jami Bag
$53.97 (was $89.95) 

SCORE NOW
Aire sunglasses

Aire Whirlpool Sunglasses
$34.95 (was $49.95)

SCORE NOW
red sandals

Tkees Lily Square-Toe Gloss Sandals
$52.65 (was $130)

SCORE NOW

Best beauty bargains

The season calls for fresh fragrances and a focus on skincare prep. For festive nights, a touch of gloss, some shimmer, and a quick smokey shadow stick is just the trick!

medicube peptide serum

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
$34.40 (was $43)

SCORE NOW
brown shadow stick

MakeUp ForEver Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow
$28 (was $35)

SCORE NOW
glasshouse fragrances

Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom 50ml
$69.96 (was $99.95)

SCORE NOW
plumping lip gloss

MakeUp ForEver Plumping Gloss (Shade 9)
$32 (was $40)

SCORE NOW
ole henrikson duo

Ole Henrikson Banana Bright Mini Duo
$28 (was $35)

SCORE NOW
benefit cosmetics set

Benefit Cosmetics Beneville Salon Set
$59.25 (was $79)

SCORE NOW
ikou face mist

IKOU Optimum Hydration Face Mist
$26.40 (was $33)

SCORE NOW
benefit liquid highlight

Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Highlight
$36 (was $45)

SCORE NOW

Wellness picks

Holiday season’s festive cheer often comes with a side of end-of-year stress and burnout. Make use of Black Friday to treat yourself to some much-needed TLC.

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massage gun

HALO Compact Percussion Massager
$71.47 (was $142.95)

SCORE NOW
LED panel

FOREO FAQ Dual LED Panel
$589.39 (was $841.99)

SCORE NOW
diffuser

ECO. Coastal Diffuser
$77 (was $110)

SCORE NOW
pilates grip socks

Leelo Active Grip Socks Cocoa
$19.24 (was $24.99)

SCORE NOW

Deals for him

Of course, we can’t forget about the men in your life! Spoil him with some new kicks, a smart watch, or some new undies (they always somehow need more!).

nike duffle bag

Nike Brasilia Medium Shuffle
$45 (was $60)

SCORE NOW
reebok mens sneakers

Reebok Nano X5 Edge
$132 (was $220)

SCORE NOW
calvin klein cotton briefs

Calvin Klein Cotton Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$44.76 (was $79.95)

SCORE NOW
smart watches

TONY+WILL Smart Watch
$139.96 (was $199.95)

SCORE NOW

Best homes finds

With Christmas soon on its way, Black Friday serves as the perfect time to get your hosting space in order. Fresh bathroom towels, a new cutlery or glass set, and even a travel-sized steamer to smooth everything over!

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HOTTIE cutlery sets

HOTTIE Jeanie 56-Piece Cutlery Set
$69.98 (was $199.95)

SCORE NOW
Philips handheld steamer

Philips Travel Handheld Steamer
$55.96 (was $79.95)

SCORE NOW
HOTTIE coupe glass set

HOTTIE Ollie 4-Piece Coupe Glass Set
$34.97 (was $69.95)

SCORE NOW
Aura Home towel set

Aura Home Palma Petal Towel Set
$118.30 (was $169)

SCORE NOW

When is The Iconic’s Black Friday sale on?

The Iconic’s ‘Hack Friday’ Black Friday sale is on now and will continue until November 17, so get in while you can!

What’s included in The Iconic’s Black Friday sale?

Expect up to 30% off across The Iconic’s Black Friday sale catalogue, which includes deals on women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, beauty, tech, homes and plenty more. Terms and conditions apply.

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belad
Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Content Producer

Belad is a Lifestyle Content Producer for New Idea, championing the brand's travel, shopping, and health & wellness content online and in the magazine. From finding the best matcha in Sydney to knowing all the words to Taylor Swift's discography, she's your go-to gal.  While lifestyle media has won her heart, her editorial journey began at the Australian Associated Press (AAP), featuring across media outlets such as The Sydney Morning Herald, 7News, and the Australian Financial Review. She completed a Bachelor of Journalism at Macleay College, which included a brief internship at Vogue Australia. In her spare time, Belad loves reading books, rewatching the TV sit-com Glee, thrifting, and keeping the cinema industry alive - one movie ticket at a time.

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