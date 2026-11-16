A shopping expert’s guide to The Iconic’s best Black Friday deals in 2026

We’re officially in the midst of The Iconic’s Black Friday (or Hack Friday) sale season, and with it comes the insatiable itch to score the best deals we can get our hands on.
The Iconic is known for hosting some of the most coveted sales throughout the year, across fashion, beauty, and wellness brands. And this Black Friday? There’s no doubt it’s one of their best, if I do say so myself (a well-known shopaholic).
But I reckon it’s that same smart and savvy hobby (addiction) of mine that makes me the perfect gal to guide you on what’s hot and what’s not.
In fact, I’ve spent hours scouring for the sweetest fruits, just to save you the hassle of doing it yourself! What can I say – I’m a (self-proclaimed) shopping pro!
So, whether you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh for Spring/Summer, a touch of plumping gloss to scare away the bad days, or you’re just having a browse (we won’t tell on you), scroll to find exactly what we’re adding to cart. You’re welcome!
Our fave fashion finds
The time between Spring’s final stretch and Summer’s sizzling days calls for flowy silhouettes, a pop of personality, and some relaxed denim to serve as the perfect base.
AERE Organic Cotton Barrel Leg Pants
$64 (was $100)
AERE Embroidered Linen Blend Top
$72 (was $120)
AERE Rosalee Maxi Dress
$176 (was $220)
Atmos&Here Samira Relaxed Denim Shorts
$48.99 (was $69.99)
Glamorous Square Neckline Mini Shift Dress
$94.50 (was $126)
Tussah Puff Sleeve Button Front Blouse
$49.99 (was $99.99)
Dazie Florence Mid Straight Jeans
$47.69 (was $89.99)
Atmos&Here Eire Maxi Dress
$67.49 (was $89.99)
Accessory must-haves
Who has time to plan ahead on hot days? The perfect accessory add-ons can make even the simplest outfits look super intentional.
AERE Tala Leather Mules
$98 (was $140)
PETA & JAIN Jami Bag
$53.97 (was $89.95)
Aire Whirlpool Sunglasses
$34.95 (was $49.95)
Tkees Lily Square-Toe Gloss Sandals
$52.65 (was $130)
Best beauty bargains
The season calls for fresh fragrances and a focus on skincare prep. For festive nights, a touch of gloss, some shimmer, and a quick smokey shadow stick is just the trick!
Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
$34.40 (was $43)
MakeUp ForEver Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow
$28 (was $35)
Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom 50ml
$69.96 (was $99.95)
MakeUp ForEver Plumping Gloss (Shade 9)
$32 (was $40)
Ole Henrikson Banana Bright Mini Duo
$28 (was $35)
Benefit Cosmetics Beneville Salon Set
$59.25 (was $79)
IKOU Optimum Hydration Face Mist
$26.40 (was $33)
Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Highlight
$36 (was $45)
Wellness picks
Holiday season’s festive cheer often comes with a side of end-of-year stress and burnout. Make use of Black Friday to treat yourself to some much-needed TLC.
HALO Compact Percussion Massager
$71.47 (was $142.95)
FOREO FAQ Dual LED Panel
$589.39 (was $841.99)
ECO. Coastal Diffuser
$77 (was $110)
Leelo Active Grip Socks Cocoa
$19.24 (was $24.99)
Deals for him
Of course, we can’t forget about the men in your life! Spoil him with some new kicks, a smart watch, or some new undies (they always somehow need more!).
Nike Brasilia Medium Shuffle
$45 (was $60)
Reebok Nano X5 Edge
$132 (was $220)
Calvin Klein Cotton Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$44.76 (was $79.95)
TONY+WILL Smart Watch
$139.96 (was $199.95)
Best homes finds
With Christmas soon on its way, Black Friday serves as the perfect time to get your hosting space in order. Fresh bathroom towels, a new cutlery or glass set, and even a travel-sized steamer to smooth everything over!
HOTTIE Jeanie 56-Piece Cutlery Set
$69.98 (was $199.95)
Philips Travel Handheld Steamer
$55.96 (was $79.95)
HOTTIE Ollie 4-Piece Coupe Glass Set
$34.97 (was $69.95)
Aura Home Palma Petal Towel Set
$118.30 (was $169)
When is The Iconic’s Black Friday sale on?
The Iconic’s ‘Hack Friday’ Black Friday sale is on now and will continue until November 17, so get in while you can!
What’s included in The Iconic’s Black Friday sale?
Expect up to 30% off across The Iconic’s Black Friday sale catalogue, which includes deals on women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, beauty, tech, homes and plenty more. Terms and conditions apply.