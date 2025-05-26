Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If your fridge is on its last legs or you’re ready for an upgrade, you’ve come to the right place!

Buying a fridge isn’t something you should take lightly; if done right, your fridge should last for years to come. That’s why it’s important to look for trusted brands, sift through customer reviews, and really do a deep dive into your non-negotiables like ice makers, water dispensers, shelves, configurations, prices, warranties, and more.

But with countless options, finding the best fridge isn’t always easy. Luckily, we’ve done all the legwork to bring you our list of the best fridge brands in Australia, as well as a rundown of popular refrigerator models below.

The best fridge brands to shop for in Australia in 2025:

Read on to discover the best fridge brands in Australia, offering the perfect blend of innovation, style, and reliability for your home.

Which fridge brand is most reliable?

When it comes to the best fridge brands in Australia, it ultimately depends on what you’re looking for.

Fisher & Paykel stands out for its innovative designs, while Samsung and LG offer stylish options with advanced features. Westinghouse provides spacious interiors and flexible storage solutions, while Electrolux is known to focus on customisable storage. Meanwhile, Haier and Hisense give you affordable yet reliable options, and Kelvinator is trusted for its longevity.

That’s not to say they don’t all tick these boxes. Each brand brings its own strengths and innovations to the table, ensuring there’s a suitable option for every household and budget.

What type of fridge should you buy?

When deciding what type of fridge to buy, consider the following popular configurations:

Side-by-side fridge

This model splits the fridge and freezer compartments vertically, with each occupying one side of the appliance. This configuration offers convenient access to both fresh and frozen items and often comes with built-in water and ice dispensers.

French door fridge

The French door fridge is similar to a side-by-side fridge, but it has two doors for the fridge compartment that open outwards, while the freezer drawer is located at the bottom. French door fridges offer a spacious and organised interior, making it easier to store and access larger items.

Compact or mini fridge

Ideal for small kitchens, studio apartments or offices, compact fridges are smaller in size and offer basic cooling functionality. They’re perfect for storing beverages, snacks, or limited quantities of food.

Top mount fridge

Also known as a top-freezer fridge, this configuration has the freezer compartment located on top of the fridge section. It’s a traditional design that offers straightforward organisation and easy access to both compartments.

Bottom mount fridge

This popular fridge is similar to a top-mount fridge, but the freezer compartment is located at the bottom. This design places the fridge section at eye level, making it easier to access frequently used items without bending down.

