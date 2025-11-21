The best kitchen gadgets under $100 to gift to the cook in your life

Gadgets make our lives easier, especially in the kitchen.
Designed to save us time, help us stay organised, and make things easier, they are a must-have in any kitchen.
From slicers to storage containers to knives to peelers and even choppers, there is something for everyone to use and enjoy. And it also helps when they’re easy to store.
The possibilities are endless, and they make the perfect gifts for any kitchen aficionado, especially when you can score a bargain.
See our recommendations below for the best kitchen gadgets you can buy as gifts for under $100. You can thank us later.
Find our picks for the 12 best kitchen gadgets under $100 below.
Kitchen gadgets to buy under $50
The Cooks Collective Mandolin Slicer with Catcher
$19.98 (was $39.95) from Myer
KitchenAid Soft Touch European Peeler
$11.97 (was $19.95) from Myer
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Colour-Coded Knife Set [am_price default=21.88]
Vtopmart 24 Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids
$49.99 (was $59.99) from Amazon
AcuRite Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale with Bowl
$34.97 (was $49.95) from Myer
AcuRite Digital Instant Read Thermometer with Folding Probe
$23.07 (was $32.95) from Myer
Joseph Joseph Powergrip All Purpose Kitchen Scissors
$24.47 (was $34.95) from David Jones
QUEENBAR Stainless Steel Egg White Yolk Separator
$11.99 from Amazon
Kitchen gadgets to buy under $100
Kulukulu Food Vacuum Sealer Set $59.89 (was $79.89) from Amazon
Generic Electric Garlic & Small Fruit Peeler 92.99 from Amazon
Generic Vegetable Chopper, Onion Chopper, Veggie Slicer, Mandoline, Dicer & Grater $64.95 from Amazon
Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids Set & Gadgets
$90.78 from Amazon