  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING Kitchen & Cookware

The best kitchen gadgets under $100 to gift to the cook in your life

Treat someone for less!
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Loading the player...
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Gadgets make our lives easier, especially in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Designed to save us time, help us stay organised, and make things easier, they are a must-have in any kitchen.

From slicers to storage containers to knives to peelers and even choppers, there is something for everyone to use and enjoy. And it also helps when they’re easy to store.

The possibilities are endless, and they make the perfect gifts for any kitchen aficionado, especially when you can score a bargain.

See our recommendations below for the best kitchen gadgets you can buy as gifts for under $100. You can thank us later.

Advertisement

Find our picks for the 12 best kitchen gadgets under $100 below.

Kitchen appliances
Kitchen gadgets are designed to make our lives easier when we are cooking and preparing food. (Credit: Canva)

Kitchen gadgets to buy under $50

The Cooks Collective Mandolin Slicer with Catcher

The Cooks Collective Mandolin Slicer with Catcher
$19.98 (was $39.95) from Myer

shop now
KitchenAid Soft Touch European Peeler

KitchenAid Soft Touch European Peeler
$11.97 (was $19.95) from Myer

SHOP NOW
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Colour-Coded Knife Set

Amazon Basics 12-Piece Colour-Coded Knife Set [am_price default=21.88]

shop now
Vtopmart 24 Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids

Vtopmart 24 Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids
$49.99 (was $59.99) from Amazon

SHOP NOW

Advertisement
AcuRite Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale with Bowl

AcuRite Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale with Bowl
$34.97 (was $49.95) from Myer

shop now
AcuRite Digital Instant Read Thermometer with Folding Probe

AcuRite Digital Instant Read Thermometer with Folding Probe
$23.07 (was $32.95) from Myer

SHOP NOW

Joseph Joseph Powergrip All Purpose Kitchen Scissors
$24.47 (was $34.95) from David Jones

shop now
QUEENBAR Stainless Steel Egg White Yolk Separator

QUEENBAR Stainless Steel Egg White Yolk Separator
$11.99 from Amazon

SHOP NOW

Kitchen gadgets to buy under $100

Kulukulu Food Vacuum Sealer Set

Kulukulu Food Vacuum Sealer Set $59.89 (was $79.89) from Amazon

shop now
Generic Electric Grape Garlic Peeler, Rechargeable Small Fruit Peeler

Generic Electric Garlic & Small Fruit Peeler 92.99 from Amazon

SHOP NOW
Generic Vegetable Chopper, Onion Chopper, Veggie Slicer, Mandoline, Dicer, Grater

Generic Vegetable Chopper, Onion Chopper, Veggie Slicer, Mandoline, Dicer & Grater $64.95 from Amazon

shop now
Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids Set & Gadgets

Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids Set & Gadgets
$90.78 from Amazon

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement