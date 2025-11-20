Chrissie Swan slays in the kitchen with her new cookbook

Chrissie Swan’s new cookbook, The Shortcut Queen, is a treasure trove of 80 of her favourite recipes from her home collection.

These are the recipes she makes and shares with her family, including weeknight wonders, super-quick takes on classics, and sweet treats for special occasions, as well as her favourite hacks, clever tricks and prep-ahead secrets for stress-free cooking.

The Shortcut Queen by Chrissie Swan, published by Plum, RRP: $44.99, photography by Mark Roper. (Credit: supplied)

Why you should buy The Shortcut Queen

Chrissie’s culinary journey was inspired by memories of her grandmother’s incredible cooking. Her attitude towards making, sharing and eating good food is summed up in five words: “Food is love made visible.”

But as life grew busier, Chrissie realised she needed to start choosing her battles.

“I started taking shortcuts here and there,” she says in her book. “Little workarounds to shave valuable time off food prep. And guess what? The food was still delicious!”

Chrissie reveals that she has made dinner for her family every night for the past 6,205 nights; a figure many of us will relate to (with exhausted amusement!). It’s part of the daily grind, but we’ve all got to eat.

In The Shortcut Queen, Chrissie shares her most tried-and-tested recipes, because she wants to share a meal, not just serve it (and stay sane).

So if you’re time-poor, lacking inspiration, exhausted, or just want a great collection of recipes, this book is for you.

Want to try some recipes from The Shortcut Queen? Try Chrissie’s easy and delicious Arancini Patties, and her gorgeous Cinnamon Donut Cake (both pictured below).

Two recipes from Chrissie Swan’s The Shortcut Queen, how can you resist? (Credit: supplied)

Where can I buy The Shortcut Queen?

Chrissie Swan’s The Shortcut Queen is available to buy right now and would certainly make a fabulous Christmas gift for anyone in your life who needs to cook (and eat) every day (that’s everyone right?).

Available at all good bookstores and online at retailers such as Amazon, Big W, and Booktopia.

