Chrissie Swan to host reboot of beloved 90s TV series

Chrissie Swan is joining forces with one of Australia’s most popular 90s lifestyle shows.

The Aussie legend, 51, will be heading up Seven Network‘s long-awaited reboot of Healthy, Wealthy and Wise.

All of the staple segments – food, money, health, and travel – will return but with a 2025 twist.

And viewers won’t have to wait long to watch Chrissie host as the show returns to air later this month.

She said: “When I got the call, it took me all of five seconds to say yes! I was a huge fan of the show back in the nineties and as an obsessive home cook, renovator and lover of helpful home hacks, I was born for this role.”

The radio legend will be joined on air by a team of expert presenters, handpicked from Australia’s best content creators.

Healthy, Wealthy and Wise was originally broadcast by Network Ten but is being brought back by Seven and WTFN Entertainment, the creators of Bondi Vet, Paramedics and The Living Room.

Viewers will be given all the best lifestyle tips and tricks from the studio and locations around Australia.

WTFN Chief Creative Officer, Steve Oemcke, said: “It’s a privilege to bring this much-loved format back to the small screen and I’m sure a whole new generation of Australians will delight in its inspiring content.

“Chrissie brings a unique blend of humour, heart, and relatability to everything she does. Her unmistakable authenticity and genuine connection with audiences makes her a natural choice to lead this exciting reboot of a household favourite.”

The original series was broadcast from 1992 until 1998. It gave viewers advice on topics including food, home, travel and finance.

It was helmed by top presenters including Tonia Todman, Jacki MacDonald, Iain Hewitson and Ross Greenwood.

Chrissie will be bringing her decades of TV experience to revive the popular 90s show.

Chrissie rose to fame on Australia’s first season of Big Brother in 2003. She went on to star in the third series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!.

She nabbed a silver Logie for her time on The Circle and has hosted The Project and Would I Lie To You.

Chrissie also judged on The Masked Singer in 2022 and helmed her own program, The Chrissie Swan Show.

Now, we can’t wait to tune in and see her on Healthy, Wealthy and Wise!